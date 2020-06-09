Rock River Day Camp – The Rock River Day Camp in Riverside Park is open to children who are 4K graduates through 5th grade graduates. New this year, the camp will be held in two week increments. Activities include field trips, arts and crafts, sports, drama, music, nature study and more. The city also has a program for Junior Day Camp Leaders — 6th through 8th Grade kids can be a part of camp and learn a new role as an assistant. Registration is now being taken for both programs. Check online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com to find more information and to reserve a child’s space.
Kayaks available — Reserve online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com on a first-come, first-serve basis. Weekday reservations must be done by 4 p.m. Weekend reservations must be made before noon on Fridays. Available hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m, and Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost is $10/hour for city residents and $15/hour for non-city residents. Coast Guard-approved lifejackets are required to be worn, and lifeguards will not be on duty. Must be at least 16 years of age with a valid driver’s license to rent without a parent or guardian; children under 16 years must be accompanied by an adult. Kayaks will be used only on the Rock River between the lower and upper dams in the City of Watertown.
Indoor Pool - Due to COVID-19 and the protection of clients, the Watertown Parks & Recreation Department has suspended all indoor pool programming until further notice. Please watch the Facebook page for updates.
Senior Center Programming Activities Cancelled - All Watertown Senior Center programming activities (including bingo, card games, movies, wii bowling, scrabble, etc.) remain suspended.
Park Amenities Update – Clark Park and Riverside Park Tennis Courts, Skate Park, Batting Cages at Washington and Brandt/Quirk Parks and the Disc Golf Course at Brandt/Quirk Park are open. The city is instituting a 10-person limit while exercising social distancing at all times. For tennis, only singles play will be permitted, no doubles play, along with a 1 hour time limit per court. Reserve a batting cage and court time on the RecDesk Website (https://watertownwi.recdesk.com). Please watch the Facebook page for updates.
Recreation Youth Team Sports – The city is actively reevaluating the decisions it makes. This topic will be revisited every two weeks to determine availability to run the programming. Youth team sports are not cancelled for the year. The city will provide updates as things change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.