JEFFERSON — Happenings in Norway, Sweden and Denmark are not normally on the radar at Jefferson County Board of Supervisors meetings, but those countries — and the world at large — came up Tuesday as discussion centered on how the county should be redefining its governmental role as the COVID-19 pandemic progresses.
Longtime Watertown-based Supervisor Greg David spent what was likely a personal-record number of minutes at the microphone talking to colleagues about his belief that a resolution calling for extension of a COVID-19-related county-wide emergency declaration, should be voted down.
As it turned out, the board supported extending the declaration through mid-July by a vote of 23-6 with one absent. Those siding with David in voting against the resolution were supervisors Jim Braughler, Dave Drayna, Blane Poulson, George Jaeckel and Matthew Foelker.
With board approval Tuesday, the resolution, in part, permits the emergency declaration to continue until July 14.
Referring to worldwide COVID-19 concerns, David spoke against continuation of the Jefferson County emergency declaration, noting he supported extending the emergency declaration at the May meeting of the board. He said, now, however, “There are too many ambiguities” related to the COVID-19 virus to allow him to support it this month.
David mentioned “conspiracy theories” and his growing sense that the virus is a “sham.”
David said he was among the first to pay attention to the virus during the winter and as things have progressed, he has the feeling that the “incredibly complex issue” of COVID-19 has major governmental failures and manipulations. He said there are businesses that may be profiting greatly by extensions of emergency declarations and other governmental actions, such as the one the supervisors were facing Tuesday evening.
“I have a lot of reasons for not supporting this,” he said, adding that he believed statistics issued at the beginning of the pandemic that addressed its possible effects on world populations were substantially off target. He said lockdowns and quarantines have failed, and that if the U.S. remains under too long and strict a series of lockdowns, “herd immunity” will not be able to occur to its fullest.
David said the pandemic is, “nowhere near as big as it was made out to be” and “it’s totally blown out of proportion.”
COVID-19 has killed 416,168 people around the world and 114,647 people in the United States as of Wednesday.
Jefferson County’s COVID-19-related emergency declaration was issued March 13 by then-county board Chairman Jim Schroeder and has been in effect ever since. It allows Administrator Ben Wehmeier to be delegated additional authority to maintain continuity of county operations to ensure protection of the public.
The extension approved Tuesday contains the news that the county’s executive committee and Wehmeier are recommending the county begin the process of scaling-back the emergency declaration.
“With the proposed extension of the declaration before the board this evening, the first phase will remove ... extraordinary spending authority and reduce this to normal operational needs,” the resolution stated. “This will not limit the county administrator’s authority to further control budget oversight beyond normal operations, nor will it affect the county administrator’s authority to make emergency procurements under the county’s current purchasing ordinance.”
The executive committee will continue to review information at future meetings and will consider further reduction of powers for the July board meeting including possibly ending the declaration altogether.
“This will include monitoring the requirements of a declaration for funding reimbursements from the state and federal governments,” the resolution said.
To date, the county has incurred approximately $500,000 in expenditures related to the COVID-19 crisis.
Supervisor Amy Rinard of the Ixonia area disagreed with David, saying the extension allows for the county to function at its highest levels during a pandemic. She said it doesn’t enforce any lockdowns.
“This is about keeping county government operating, and keeping our eligibility open for state and federal dollars if they become available,” Rinard said.
