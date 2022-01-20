IXONIA — As construction work begins, there remains one last gasp of hope for Ixonia residents opposed to a massive, $185 million We Energies liquid natural gas facility slated for their neighborhood.
This gasp comes in the form of a Sierra Club filing of a petition with the Wisconsin Public Service Commission asking the panel to reopen, rehear and reconsider its permission for the structure to be built.
The Sierra Club is also asking the PSC to reconsider its decision to allow a similar LNG facility to be built at Bluff Creek, just east of Whitewater, in Walworth County.
The organization is arguing that commissioners made material errors of fact and law in their decision.
“The commission’s decision approving liquefied natural gas peaking facilities in Walworth County, at Bluff Creek, and Jefferson County at Ixonia, is based on material errors of law and material errors of fact,” the Sierra Club wrote. “Therefore, the commission should reopen this proceeding and deny authority to construct the Bluff Creek and Ixonia LNG facilities.”
Over 18 pages, the Sierra Club’s senior attorney, Gregory Wannier wrote, in part, that We Energies’ claim that it needs more natural gas capacity is inaccurate and its load projections are inconsistent with Gov. Tony Evers’ climate commitments.
“Sierra Club demonstrated that if Wisconsin is to meet Gov. Tony Evers’ commitments to the Paris Agreement and United States Climate Alliance, resulting policies, technology, and consumption shifts will decrease gas use by 17% by 2030,” Sierra Club wrote.
The club argued that questions for the commission should be whether the state will adhere to Evers’ commitments and, if so, what impact that would have on gas usage.
The club argued that the PSC’s final decision errs by double-counting large customer load growth. It also addressed impacts that will likely be modified at the proposed Foxconn facility in southeastern Wisconsin. We Energies’ “assumed load growth from Foxconn is clearly wrong,” the Sierra Club said, adding there is also no basis to assume an Oak Creek LNG facility will be retired.
“Reopening and reconsideration are appropriate,” the Sierra Club concluded.
“There is no merit to these claims,” We Energies spokesman Brendan Conway said Tuesday afternoon. “This project received approval after a thorough and transparent public process that found these critical facilities will allow us to keep customers warm on the coldest days with a safe, environmentally friendly and local supply of natural gas.”
He added that the record in the case demonstrates that the project will also deliver cost savings to We Energies customers and that infrastructure installation at the site is underway.
“Construction activity on the site started late last week, with crews beginning work on silt fence installation and the site entrance,” Conway said.
No timeframe on when the PSC might make its decision on whether or not it will reexamine its decision was available and a call to Wannier was not returned by newspaper press time.
The We Energies facility in Ixonia will include a 15-story, 150-foot-diameter tank to store 12 million gallons of liquified natural gas. The plant will also have equipment to process vaporized natural gas into a liquid and back again, a section of pipeline connecting to a main natural gas pipeline, plus an electric substation.
We Energies said the purpose of the proposed facility is to store natural gas until it is needed, at which time it would be put back into the pipeline.
It is slated to be located northeast of Hill and North roads and might be operational by late 2023.
Amy Rinard, who represents Ixonia on the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors said she believes, “The odds are slim to none that the PSC will grant this latest request. But, we believe this is the necessary first step to filing an appeal of the commission’s LNG approval order in Dane County Circuit Court.”
Rinard said the court could then order work on the project to stop, pending a decision.
“The PSC got this decision wrong and I’m grateful that the Sierra Club is calling them out on it,” Rinard said. “It’s unlikely commissioners will reopen this LNG matter, but I hope the Sierra Club petition is the first step toward bringing the LNG case before a circuit court, where a decision can be made through an impartial legal process not skewed to believing any and all claims made by multi-billion dollar energy corporations.”
Rinard said that, from the beginning, the Ixonia LNG project was, “all about money.”
“This was about money for We Energies investors, money for the county, money for the town, money for the land sellers,” she said. “And the people paying the massive bill for this project are natural gas customers, who will continue paying for many decades to come. It’s important to get this decision right, especially now, when the energy industry is rapidly changing and moving away from fossil fuels like natural gas. This massive industrial facility could be sitting unused out in the Ixonia countryside for years and gas customers would still be paying off the cost to build it.”
Rinard said We Energies is trying to scare people into believing there will be a gas shortage without this project.
“But, as the Sierra Club petition correctly points out, We Energies’ failure to buy pipeline capacity to insure the supply of natural gas, doesn’t mean there isn’t any gas. They rigged the game to bolster their argument and the PSC fell for it,” she said. “Construction of this dangerous and ill conceived LNG facility in Ixonia was a bad idea from the start for our Ixonia community, property owners, the environment and for natural gas customers throughout southeastern Wisconsin. Maybe it’s not too late to stop it.”
Mary Rupnow of Ixonia has also been a vocal opponent of the project and said the Sierra Club petition points out many material errors of fact.
“The one that stood out the most, to me, was how We Energies conveniently failed to secure existing pipeline capacity for future need in order to justify spending $400 million dollars of rate-payer money to build these facilities,” she said. “It has been clear all along that processing liquified natural gas is a money-making venture for We Energies, not a necessity for customers. We have been fighting We Energies for two years. I hope this puts a new perspective on it. If not, unfortunately, Town of Ixonia residents will be paying the price with their property values and quality of living.”
“We appreciate the commission’s thoughtful process and approval of these important projects,” We Energies spokesman Brendan Conway said of the Ixonia and Bluff Creek LNG projects at that time of PSC approval. “The decision will allow us to keep our customers warm on the coldest days of the year with a safe, affordable and reliable heating supply. These LNG facilities are also expected to save customers more than $200 million over time.”
According to Jefferson County Corporation Counsel J. Blair Ward, the PSC was the last approval authority before the Ixonia LNG storage facility could be built.
The LNG facility had to pass muster with both the town and county before moving to the PSC.
