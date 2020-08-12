CONCORD — Concord town residents were updated on an ordinance pertaining to unkept properties when the town board convened for its August meeting.
The town has been working with various property owners in the town to clean up properties and to remove junk and unlicensed vehicles. This has been an ongoing issue that has been addressed for more than a year. The board will continue to monitor and follow up with the property owners.
There were no zoning requests before the board.
The treasurer’s report, along with payment of monthly bills were approved.
Clerk Brian Neumann presented the monthly budget report.
The highway department has been busy with roadside and cemetery mowing, along with brushing and general maintenance. Preliminary steps for removal of dead ash trees will be done by the highway crew, instead of hiring outside tree removal service.
The board approved a permit for Spacious Acres Mobile Home Park, following a review and inspection.
Target practicing, as it pertains to the town’s firearms ordinance, was briefed.
