Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

Thursday at 1:34 p.m. to the 100 block of East Main Street for a female.

Thursday at 1:58 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

Friday at 7:25 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

Friday at 9:07 a.m. to the 400 block of South Concord Avenue for a female as a citizen assist.

Friday at 11:46 a.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a female.

Friday at 12:08 p.m. to the 100 block of South First Street for a male.

Friday at 1:39 p.m. to the W4400 block of Riverview Road for a male.

Friday at 2:02 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 19 and Ornis Road for a male.

Friday at 5:47 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

Friday at 11:38 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a male.

Sunday at 11:56 a.m. to the 1400 block of Wedgewood Court for a male.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire call — Sunday at 12:14 p.m. to the 300 block of Elizabeth Street for a check of a burn complaint.

