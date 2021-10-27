PRAIRIE DU SAC — After months of anticipation, the Culver’s CurderBurger took the nation by storm on National Cheese Curd Day Oct. 15.
Cheese-loving guests flocked to Culver’s locations nationwide, including Watertown and Johnson Creek, to get their hands on the burger, fueling single-day sales records at an astounding 20% of restaurants.
Originally an April Fools’ joke on Culver’s social media channels, the CurderBurger was met with pleas, demands and petitions for the restaurant chain to make the burger a real menu item. Determined to make their guests’ dreams come true, the Culver’s team developed the CurderBurger—from start to gooey, golden-fried finish—in a span of just three months. But even they couldn’t have expected such an enthusiastic response.
“We knew this was going to be a fun moment for us to give our guests something they truly wanted, but we were still blown away by the overwhelming response,” said Quinn Adkins, Culver’s director of menu development. “It’s exciting to see the passion guests showed on National Cheese Curd Day, and it inspires us to continue creating the menu items they crave.”
Urged by the limited quantity of CurderBurgers at each location, guests began to line up at some restaurants before 8 a.m. As soon as dining rooms and drive-thrus opened, the burgers began to fly, with Wisconsin locations selling CurderBurgers between 10 a.m. and noon at a pace over three times that of burger sales on an average day.
“We’re thrilled to see guests rally behind the CurderBurger and turn out in record numbers to restaurants around the country,” said Culver’s Vice President of Marketing Julie Fussner. “We continue to see that no matter how high we set our expectations, our dedicated guests always find a way to exceed them.”
Guests are already pleading for a return of the CurderBurger. It is unknown if it will make a comeback.
