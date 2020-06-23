For more than a decade, the Dodge, Jefferson, Waukesha Tobacco Free Coalition along with the American Lung Association has been working to prevent the sale of tobacco products to minors within the Wisconsin WINS Program.
Cigarette use among Wisconsin youth may be dropping, but other, newer tobacco products are gaining in popularity. Examples of these other tobacco products are electronic cigarettes and little cigars, with sweet candy flavors. The next generation of addictive tobacco products is here, and most of them don’t look anything like a pack of cigarettes. Tobacco is evolving fast, and people must all become familiar with the new face of tobacco. For more information, visit: www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/tobaccoischanging.
E-cigarettes can be very well hidden. An E-cigarette can look like a USB flash drive and it can hide in a child’s backpack.
Four out of five kids who have used tobacco products tried a flavored product first.
In Wisconsin, 19% of high school students have tried cigars at least once and 32% have tried an E-cigarette.
In partnership with the American Lung Association, the Tobacco Free Community Partnership Dodge Jefferson Waukesha conducts ongoing tobacco compliance checks through the Wisconsin WINS Program, in accordance with Wisconsin law that prohibits the sale of tobacco products to minors. Trained teams, made up of adults and minors, try to purchase tobacco products during the checks. These checks are conducted to ensure that store employees request and verify the IDs of youth attempting to buy tobacco products and that they refuse sales to persons under age 21.
The tobacco compliance checks will continue in 2020-2021, for both Dodge and Jefferson counties, starting July.
In 2019 there were two sales, for a 3% fail rate in both Dodge and Jefferson counties. In 2018, there were six sales in Dodge County for a 10% fail rate and three sales in Jefferson County for a 5% fail rate.
The Wisconsin WINS program is an evidence-based tobacco prevention program started in 2002 and funded by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The program uses a mix of education and oversight to keep kids away from tobacco products. When a non-compliant sale is made, citations can be issued to both the sales clerk and the business owner. Following the compliance checks, letters are sent to the retailers informing them of a completed check and encouraging use of the free online training tool at WITobaccoCheck.org.
Continued outreach and education will continue in 2020-2021 to help lower the rates of sale of tobacco and nicotine products to individuals below the age of 21. For more information about the Wisconsin WINS program, visit www.wiwins.org or contact David Gilbert at 920-988-8220 or gilbertjrd@sbcglobal.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.