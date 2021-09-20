JEFFERSON — Jefferson High School will celebrate homecoming this week with the homecoming football game set Friday night, Sept. 24.

All week long the school will celebrate with Spirit Week themes and other activities, with the overall theme of

“We Got the Beat.”

Spirit Week dress-up days include the following:

Today will be “Party in the U.S. A.” Day with students invited to wear patriotic colors and designs.

Tuesday will be “Take Me Home, Country Roads” Day, and members of the student body will be invited to dress in country-western style with cowboy boots, hats and clothes.

Wednesday is “Clash Day” with students invited to dress in their best “thrift shop mismatch” outfits.

Thursday will have the theme “My House,” with students invited to show their Eagle Pride by wearing the school colors and official Eagle wear.

In addition, students will be voting on class representatives to serve on the homecoming court and homecoming king and queen, who will be announced Thursday.

Tonight, the school will be hosting a traditional powderpuff football game, with a community bonfire to follow.

There will be Dodgeball tournaments throughout the week at the end of the school day.

In addition, a pep rally will take place outside on Thursday, with social distancing measures in place.

With a staff professional development day scheduled for Friday, there will be no classes for students and thus no theme day.

That evening, however, brings the big event with the Homecoming football game, against Whitewater, set to take place at 7 p.m.

During half-time at the game, the school will be recognizing all fall athletes, class representatives and the king and queen.

A homecoming dance has also been set, to take place Saturday evening.

