Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland has proclaimed Thursday, Oct. 15, as White Cane Safety Day.
According to the proclamation, blindness and severe visual impairment affect approximately 100,000 Wisconsin residents. The majority of these person use travel aids, such as a white cane or a service animal to get around public streets and sidewalks and places of public accommodation.
These travel aids are universally recognized as symbols representing vision loss.
Wisconsin’s White Cane Law requires motorists come to a full stop before approaching closer than 10 feet to a pedestrian who is using a white cane or service animal. Careful driving and fully stopping when pedestrians are in the crosswalk is beneficial to all residents, including children, elders and people with disabilities.
White Cane Safety Day acknowledges the importance of pedestrian safety all year.
