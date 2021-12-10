The Watertown Public Library is closed through Jan. 23, 2022 for the final phase of the expansion project, which includes moving material back to the Carnegie/1984 library and receiving new furniture, among many other things.
At this time one will need to select a different pickup location for any new holds placed. The book drops are also unavailable. No items are due and no fines will be charged, so patrons can keep their items until the library re-opens next year.
While the library is closed, digital resources are still available. Visit www.watertownpubliclibrary.org/find to explore newspapers, magazines, ebooks, audiobooks, movies and more from home.
The Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park has a new book. Bundle up to read “A Loud Winter’s Nap” by Katy Hudson while walking in the winter weather.
Submissions for the Family Building Battle are being accepted through Dec. 16. Families can spend one hour working together to create a happy holiday scene out of LEGOs. Email a picture of the creation to childrens@watertownpubliclibrary.org. The voting window will be open Dec. 20-28.
Voting for the Thankful Photo Contest is open through Tuesday. Visit the library’s website to look at the photos and choose a favorite.
Follow along on Facebook to find out what’s going on inside the library while it is closed.
