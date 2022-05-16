The 10 questions this week were answered by a city resident that enjoys bowling — a lot!
Diane Mallow has been bowling for more than 38 years in a city that backs the sport. She and her sister own the two bowling establishments in Watertown.
Mallow was born and raised in Watertown. She attended Trinity Lutheran, now Trinity-St. Luke’s grade school and is a graduate of Northwestern Lutheran Prep School, now Luther Prep.
Her father worked as a manager at Watertown Bowl 18 while she was growing up. “It happened to work out that my parents, Bob and Inez Schmidt, bought the bowling center the year that I graduated from high school and I knew that I wanted to go into the business and help them.”
During high school, Mallow worked at Burger King and cleaned the dorms at Northwestern College during the summer. “These weren’t the most fun jobs, but I learned a lot from them that has come to good use in the bowling business. I also worked a factory job the summer that I graduated from high school before I could start working at the bowling center. I knew that was not going to be for me, but it was a job that helped me pay for gas in my car, insurance, etc.”
On July 1, 1984, Mallow started at Watertown Bowl and has been there ever since. “I am planning to be here until retirement,” she said.
In 2003, Mallow’s parents also purchased Jerry’s North Bowl, which is now Watertown Bowl North. In 2007, Mallow and her sister Denise purchased both centers from them.
She married Mark Mallow the summer of 1986 and they have two children, Nicole Ebert and Justin Mallow.
Mark and Nicole are full-time employees at the centers and Justin fills in at the center when he can.
She also has four grandchildren, Zariah, Lila, Zaida and Oscar. “Whenever we can, we try to spend extra time with them, as they are growing up so fast,” she said.
“Bowling is and has been my life for over 38 years,” Mallow said. “We work crazy, goofy, long hours, but to me it is worth it.
“Watertown’s bowling community is the best. We have met so many people in this business and our customers are like family. Their support for us is unbelievable. The standing joke here is that sometimes we see our customers more than our families at home.”
Here are her answers to the 10 questions asked of the Daily Times.
1. Coming from a family that enjoys bowling, when is the first time you remember bowling? How old were you, where did you bowl and do you remember the score? “I remember bowling in Saturday morning youth league. I think I was about 8 or 9 years old. I have no idea what my scores were.”
2. Do you have a special technique for bowling? What is it? “My bowling technique is to keep the game as simple and basic as I can, especially when things aren’t going well.”
3. Do you have a favorite bowling towel? What color is it and is there any writing on it? “I have never had a bowling towel. I figured I would either lose it or forget somewhere.”
4. How many bowling shoes have you worn throughout the years? “I have probably owned a total of three pair of bowling shoes. Back in the day, they made bowling shoes pretty good, so my first pair lasted for 20 years.”
5. How many different bowling leagues have you been a member of? “I have bowled in about six different leagues only. With working in the business and raising a family, I don’t have much time to bowl.
6. Do you have a favorite bowling partner? If so, who and why? “My family members are my favorite partners. We always seem to push each other to be a little better with our friendly competition.”
7. Do you remember the first car you owned? Do you have a fond memory of the vehicle? “My first car was a 1966 Chevy Impala that I bought out of a farmer’s field for $200 when I first got my license. My sister and I had to tear apart the whole inside to get the mice out of it when I first got it. It got me to where I needed to go through high school.
8. What is your favorite food? What is something you would never eat? “My favorite food is steak or crab legs. I don’t have them very often, so I do enjoy them when I get them. Liver is my least favorite food. I just can’t like it.”
9. What is your favorite ice cream flavor? Do you like toppings and is so, what kind? “My favorite ice cream flavor is any kind that has caramel in it. I am a ‘caramel’ freak.”
10. What is your favorite television show? “I don’t get to watch much TV, but sports, especially the Brewers games, are my favorite.”
