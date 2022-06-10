Wisconsin State Assembly District 33 incumbent Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, said that he believes in compromise — even as he prepares to square off in a November general election against a Republican opponent to be determined in an Aug. 9 primary.
His Republican opponent will be either Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann or Scott Johnson of Fort Atkinson.
Vruwink, who turns 70 on Sunday, is a retired history and government teacher of 44 years who said he has believed so much in compromise over the course of his life that he taught it to his students.
Prior to being elected to the State Assembly in 2016, Vruwink taught history at Milton High School and coached basketball, football and softball. He has also served on the Milton City Council and Milton School Board.
“Now, you have to vote the party line,” he said. “I have reached across the aisle. I spend a lot of time with my friends who work in business and banking, and I get different perspectives on various subjects.”
Vruwink said he also listens to the people in his district and does what they want him to do and his record reflects this.
When asked why he is again running for office, Vruwink said he has been, “appalled at how people treat each other” and he wants this to change. He said that when he went door-to-door recently, he was asked to leave some people’s porches simply because he is a Democrat.
“I believe I am the most respectful person in the the Assembly,” Vruwink said. “I don’t bash. I base a lot of my decisions on history. I taught history and I know that there are cycles in society and that things change. The voters in Milton see me as being good for the community.”
Among Vruwink’s top issues as the election approaches are making sure there is better support for teachers, continued implementation of state broadband and getting help for smaller communities so they can survive and perhaps, thrive.
“I want teacher pay to be better than it is, but not all on the backs of taxpayers,” he said. I want public education to be revamped in terms of funding. Statewide broadband is needed — even just for health reasons. We need it for Telehealth. Everyone should have it just for that. We need to get the economies of smaller communities going again. Rural areas are important and I believe in agriculture.”
Vruwink said he believes in agriculture and wants to encourage more young people to enter it as a profession. He added that he sees a direct symbiosis between urban and rural settings in Wisconsin. He said society cannot have one without the other, and people living in both environments need to do a better job of realizing and respecting that.
“There is cause and effect. Rural needs urban. Urban needs rural,” he said.
Vruwink grew up on a dairy farm in Central Wisconsin and graduated from Auburndale High School in 1970. While attending the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point, he worked on three family farms to pay for college.
He graduated from UW-Stevens Point in 1975 with a degree in social studies and a minor in coaching. He earned his master’s degree in history from UW-Whitewater in 1986.
Vruwink taught school in Bowler before taking a job in Milton, where he taught for 37 years. After retirement, he taught several years as a substitute teacher in various school districts.
While teaching, he coached basketball, football and softball, and served as the Milton parks and recreation director. Because of a shortage of umpires in his area, he continues to umpire baseball and softball games as needed.
After retiring from teaching, Vruwink served on the Milton City Council and the Milton School Board. He was fundamental in the development of community projects, including a veterans’ memorial and recreational facilities.
Vruwink was elected to the State Assembly in 2016, 2018 and 2020. He currently serves on the education, agriculture, tourism and rural development committees. He served on the Wisconsin Dairy Task Force 2.0, as well as a committee studying the investment and use of school trust funds.
He has received awards for teaching, athletics, coaching and community service.
Vruwink is married to Beth Vruwink, who retired an elementary school library aide. Their son Craig graduated from the La Follette School of Public Affairs at UW-Madison.
He is a member of the Dairy Business Association, Greater Whitewater Committee, Milton Area Chamber of Commerce and Edgerton Chamber of Commerce.
Voters are not likely to hear Vruwink doing much in the way of bashing on anyone while in office. He said he believes in respect and decorum.
“I hate the way the parties bash each other. We need to bring us all together. That is my mission,” he said.
The 33rd Assembly District now includes Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, and areas to the west, as well as Palmyra and Eagle to the east, among other towns and villages.
With the recent redesign of the 33rd Assembly District, Mukwonago is outside of its boundaries and incumbent Republican Cody Horlacher, who lives there, will no longer be representing it.
The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.
