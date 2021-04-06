With 89 of 97 precincts, or 92%, reporting Tuesday evening, the Associated Press is reporting that John Jagler, R-Watertown, has won his bid for the 13th Senate District.
Jagler received 19,125 or 51% of the vote, while Democrat Melissa Winker received 16,364 or 44% of the vote.
Independent Spencer Zimmerman received 1,702, Independent Ben Schmitz, 194.
The seat was vacated by Scott Fitzgerald when he was elected to the United States House of Representatives to represent Wisconsin’s 5th district in 2020 and he resigned as representative of the 13th State Senate District on Jan. 1.
The 13th Senate District encompasses large portions of Dodge and Jefferson counties, including Watertown, Columbus, Beaver Dam, Oconomowoc and Lake Mills. It extends as far west as the Deforest area.
