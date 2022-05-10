Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 10:44 p.m. to the 200 block of East Leonard Street for a lift assist.

— Thursday at 8:08 a.m. to the 1100 block of South Eighth Street, but no patient was found.

— Thursday 11:10 a.m. to the 700 block of West Main Street for a male.

— Thursday at 2:31 p.m. to the 300 block of Summit Avenue for a female.

— Thursday at 8:40 p.m. to the 300 block of Union Street for an EMS standby.

— Thursday at 8:57 a.m. to the 1000 block of East Main Street for a female who was treated, but not transported.

— Friday at 2:47 a.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a male.

— Friday at 8:54 a.m. to the 200 block of Sunnyfield Court for a male.

— Friday at 9:34 a.m. to the 700 block of West Main Street for a female who was treated, but not transported.

— Friday at 9:52 a.m. to the 1400 block of Stoneridge Drive for a lift assist.

— Friday at 9:55 a.m. to the 200 block of Fremont Street for a service call.

— Friday at 10 a.m. to the 1100 block of Clement Street for a male.

— Friday at 10:26 a.m. to the 1100 block of River Drive for a female.

— Friday at 12:03 p.m. to the 1700 block of Church Street for a female.

— Friday at 1:56 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male, but the call was canceled on arrival.

— Friday at 3:23 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a male.

— Friday at 4:38 p.m. to the 1000 block of Lyndell Street for public service.

— Friday at 4:47 p.m. to the intersection of North Second and Cady streets for a male.

— Saturday at 3:47 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Saturday at 3:58 a.m. to the intersection of State Highways 19 and 26, but no patient was found.

— Saturday at 6:24 a.m. to the 300 block of Portland Road for a male.

— Saturday at 8:48 a.m. to the 400 block of Dayton Street for a fire alarm.

— Saturday at 9:43 a.m. to the 300 block of Hart Street for a fire alarm.

— Saturday at 2:44 p.m. to the 300 block of Bluebird Ridge for a female.

— Saturday at 2:51 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Saturday at 3:25 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a male as a lift assist.

— Saturday at 3:41 p.m. to the 300 block of Washington Street for female who was treated, but not transported.

— Saturday at 5:13 p.m. to the 800 block of Endeavour Drive for a male.

— Saturday at 5:20 p.m. to the W5300 block of County Highway R for a standby.

— Saturday at 11:37 p.m. to the 300 block of East Haven Street for a male.

— Sunday at 11:54 a.m. to the 300 block of Adams Street for a paramedic intercept with Waterloo EMS that was cancelled enroute.

— Sunday at 12:37 p.m. to the N8500 block of Hill Top Road for a male.

— Sunday at 1:16 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a male.

— Sunday at 4:28 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a male.

— Sunday at 7:23 p.m. to the 1000 block of South Eighth Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 10:41 p.m. to the 500 block of West Main St. for a burn complaint.

— Thursday at 11:48 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a fire alarm.

— Friday at 8:36 p.m. to the 300 block of Hart Street for a fire alarm.

