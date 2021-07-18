Tickets are still available for the fourth annual Downtown Watertown Craft Beer Walk presented by Johnsonville this Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Organized by the Watertown Main Street Program, this year’s walk features 14 different craft beer samples, one hard cider sample, plus four unique snack stops.
In addition, The Drafty Cellar, 110 S. Third St., will be the site of an outdoor after-party with food and live music by the Orange Whips from 7 to 10 p.m.
This year’s craft beer tasting samples include: Kona Brewing Co. Big Wave, Tyranena Brewing Co. Sailors Take Warning Blonde Ale, Lakefront Brewery Raspberry Nimbus Lime Ale, Capital Brewing Munich Dark Lager, Abita Brewing Co. Turbodog Ale, Hillsboro Brewing Co. Just the Tails Cream Ale, Epic Brewing Co. Son of a Baptist Stout, New Glarus Brewing Lots o’ Peach Ale, Eagle Park Brewing Co. Set List IPA, Goose Island Beer Co. 312 Lemon Shandy, Golden Road Brewing Mango Cart, One Barrel Brewing Co. Door County Cherry Lager, Untitled Art Chocolate Macaroon Imperial Stout, and Deschutes Brewery Co. Fresh Squeezed IPA.
Tickets are available for $30 at watertownmainstreet.org. All event proceeds will benefit downtown beautification projects.
Attendees must be 21 to attend. Wristband pick-up will run from 3-6 p.m. at Draeger’s Floral, 616 E. Main St.
At wristband pick-up, attendees may purchase raffle tickets to win a special wine basket donated by the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce that includes two bottles of wine, two tickets to the Sept. 9 Downtown Watertown Wine Walk plus a Watertown Gift Tin that includes $250 in savings to local businesses.
“We hope to see another great turnout at the Craft Beer Walk,” said Melissa Lampe, Main Street Program executive director. “This is such a fun event each year, and a great way to showcase our many unique, local businesses.”
Lampe added, “Josh Mueller and Alex Savath from The Drafty Cellar select the craft beer tasting samples for this event. They put a lot of time and thought into their selections to ensure a great tasting experience for our attendees and in many cases try to select a beer that will complement the business that it’s being served in.”
Businesses that are opening their doors as stops on the Craft Beer Walk include 2oh!2 Salon Suites, 3 Ducks Pub, Anthony’s 511, Blush Hair Beautique, Bradow Jewelers, Brown’s Shoe Fit Co., Central Block Kitchen & Designs, Literatus & Co., Local Waters, Lyons Irish Pub, Studio 9 Salon, The Chic Boutique (hard cider stop), The Drafty Cellar, Uptown Bar and Wepco Printing.
Snack stops include Latte Donatte (savory muffin), Sweet Talkin’ Treats (pretzels with caramel dipping sauce), The Chic Boutique (beef sticks) and Watertown Artisan Market (honey patties).
In addition, food during the walk will be sold by Maria’s Taco Truck and Lyons Irish Pub.
For more information, call 920-342-3623 or email watertownmainstreet.org.
