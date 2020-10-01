JEFFERSON — Concerted efforts to improve energy efficiency have reduced the Jefferson schools’ annual energy costs by more than $300,000 over the last decade, with another $45,000 in new savings recorded last year.
“We are actually spending $300,000 per year less on energy than we were back in 2013-14,” said Laura Peachey, director of business services for the Jefferson schools. “If we had continued our spending at the 2013-14 level, instead of making the reductions that we did, we would have spent an additional $1,162,176.95 since then.”
Peachey said that 2013-14 marked the zenith of energy spending for the district, when total utility costs amounted to $690,000.
The district has worked to achieve new energy efficiencies every year since then.
“Water and sewer costs have been pretty even from that time until now, but our gas (heating) costs have gone down $74,000 and our electrical costs are $230,000 less,” Peachey said.
Tim Graffin, director of buildings and grounds for the Jefferson schools, said that the process started under his predecessor, Steve Hoeft, who committed to identifying inefficiencies within the district with an eye to long-term savings.
With the backing of the school board and school administration and the assistance of Jefferson Utilities and outside consultants, the district’s buildings and grounds head looked at several different areas, from the systems and maintenance to replacing various parts of the school district’s energy infrastructure to gain greater efficiency.
Replacing equipment takes an initial expenditure of funds before that investment is eventually realized in terms of lower energy costs, Graffin said.
Graffin took over the buildings and grounds position after Hoeft’s retirement in May of 2018.
“By the time I came aboard, a lot of the ‘low-hanging fruits’ were gone,” Graffin said, noting that the district had started with the easiest changes to effect, such as replacing fluorescent tube lighting with more efficient LED lights.
“If you see 10 watts in energy savings per fixture, and you have 1,000 fixtures that run all day, that’s $318.96 per month in savings,” Graffin said.
In addition to being more energy-efficient, the new lighting also requires less maintenance, saving on labor costs.
Finally, the modern fixtures run cooler, creating less heat and more direct light which is actually healthier for people.
Another effort the district has completed is replacing old, inefficient boilers with new high-efficiency ones which run at a lower temperature: 120 degrees versus 160 degrees.
Graffin has overseen the installation of new, more efficient chillers for air conditioning, replaced the gym unit at West Elementary School with a higher-efficiency unit, and more.
The district received assistance with some of these investments through Focus on Energy grants, which reward energy customers for making investments in higher-efficiency products.
Peachey noted that Jefferson Utilities has been a great partner as the Jefferson schools have pursued greater energy efficiency, connecting the district to grant money, incentive money, and related programs.
For example, the district was awarded money to switch to more efficient LED bulbs.
“It was a quick replacement process, which came at low cost to the district and led to huge energy savings,” Graffin said.
The buildings and grounds director, who worked in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning before coming to the Jefferson school district, has been able to put his expertise in that area to use tightening up systems and maintenance to create higher energy efficiencies throughout the district.
A dirty condenser, for example, leads to 37 percent higher energy costs.
By staying on top of maintenance, the district is saving some $5,000 a year in that area.
Having attended to a lot of the more obvious and easier energy efficiency projects, the district is now looking more closely at its maintenance and procedures to achieve even greater savings.
All of these efforts have led to good results, not only in terms of money spent but also in terms of recognition from the industry.
Energy Star, which rates every school building in the state in terms of energy efficiency, has given all of the Jefferson schools very high scores.
Scores of 75 or higher on a 100-point scale are considered “very good” and earn a building Energy Star certification.
For comparison, Jefferson Middle School has most recently achieved a score of 90, East a score of 92, Jefferson High School a score of 93 and West a score of 86.
Sullivan information had not yet been compiled as of last week, but that school has traditionally done very well, especially when compared to other buildings of its age around the state.
In August of 2018, Energy Star changed its rating system to make its standards a little bit tougher, measuring buildings against newer, more energy efficient buildings as well as buildings of comparable age, Graffin said.
“We are doing very well, considering the age of our buildings,” he said.
The district uses these scores to help it scope out potential problem areas.
For example, West Elementary School had a lower score before and it was not immediately apparent why.
Graffin found the building was experiencing higher gas usage and checked it out.
“We tune our boilers up every year, but it turns out there was an issue with the control cards. The boilers were running for a while in the summer and then shutting down,” he said.
The maintenance department has to scope out the software that keeps track of the various systems, and keep to very strict schedules in terms of maintenance, cleaning all vents, drain pans, double-checking dampers, etc.
The district switched many systems from electrical to gas power, which saved money. For example, the pool used to have electric heat to maintain the desired temperature in the winter, and that used a lot of kilowatts.
The switch to gas lowered costs significantly, Graffin said.
Meanwhile, the district “buttoned up” its programming to oversee all of the systems that were running and to spot any problems that might exist before they added up.
After the high school expansion/renovation was completed in 2012 and the school’s new geothermal system came online, it took some time to zero in on how to attain the greatest level of efficiency with this new technology, Graffin said.
“It takes a little time to dial all of this in,” he said.
Now every system in the district is running at greater efficiency than in the past.
It takes great attention to detail and strict schedules to keep everything running at this peak efficiency, Graffin said.
This has led to lower energy costs in numerous areas, though there are occasional bumps in one area, as when the district switches to gas when it has been using electric in a certain area, or when utility rates as a whole rise.
The district’s gas heating bills have gone down $74,160.77 overall over the last several years, from $118,339 in 2013-14 to $44,178.53 in 2019-20.
The district’s electric bills have dropped every year from $516,950 in 2013-14 to $285,327 in 2019-20.
The district’s water bills are only slightly lower today than they were several years ago, coming in at $24,052 in 2013-14 and $24,043 last year.
The district’s sewer costs have actually risen marginally in that time, from $31,385 to $33,279.
With all of the big projects done, future energy efficiency efforts by the district will necessarily have a lower yield, but the district will continue looking for efficiencies and savings, Graffin said.
“Newer products are more efficient, but there’s diminishing returns.”
A few more lighting projects are coming up in the next year or so, replacing LED retrofits that the district had installed earlier with totally new LED fixtures.
“The savings does add up over time,” Graffin said.
The majority of the district’s efforts, however, will be concentrated on getting the most out of the systems it has, keeping a very close eye on its energy control systems.
In addition, the district will work with consultants to identify any other potential areas of savings.
