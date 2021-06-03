JOHNSON CREEK — Johnson Creek High School has announced its scholarship recipients from the class of 2021.
Heading the list of local scholarships, three Max Alberts Scholarships for $11,333 each were awarded. The recipients were Maryanna Hintz, Abigail Windl, and Anna Yezzi. Throughout high school, each student has made positive contributions to the school and community.
Hintz participated in Future Business Leaders of American and was a strong leader as FBLA president. She also advanced to the Wisconsin State Leadership Conference. Additionally, Hintz was involved in student council, math club, band, Esports team, volleyball, and was a wrestling manager.
Hintz will continue her education at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater where she will pursue an education degree to teach computer science. She was also awarded the Red Cross Scholarship for $250, the Johnson Creek Booster Club Scholarship for $500 and the Francis F. Carnes Scholarship for $3,000.
Windl participated in math club, mock trial, forensics, FFA, and musicals. She plans to attend Illinois Institute of Technology to pursue a career in mechanical engineering. Windl was also awarded the Arthur Albertz Scholarship Award for $500, the Francis F. Carnes Scholarship for $4,000, and the Johnson Creek Education Foundation University Scholarship for $6,000. Through Illinois Institute of Technology, Windl also received the Heald Scholarship for $25,000, a housing scholarship for $10,000, and a STEM scholarship for $10,650.
Yezzi participated in FBLA, mock trial, National Honor Society, band/jazz band, musicals, solo and ensemble, honor’s band, culture club, math club, academic bowl, science Olympiad, cross country, and forensics. Yezzi will be attending University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. She plans on pursuing a career in psychology to become a mental health counselor.
Yezzi was also awarded the Arthur Albertz Scholarship Award for $500 and the Johnson Creek Education Foundation University Scholarship for$6,000.
Additional scholarship recipients included Maiya Benner who received the Sarnow Family Scholarship for $1,000 and a volleyball scholarship from Waldorf University for $13,500.
Allison Erdmann received the Falcon Soar Scholarship for $1,000 and the Fly Higher Scholarship for $1,000, both from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
Daisy Gonzales received a University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarship for $1,000.
Dylan Gruss received a Jim Mueller Scholarship for $5,000 and a merit scholarship for $1,000 from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Isabella Herman received a Red Cross Scholarship for $500.
Kenadie La Sage received a Marine Corp Scholarship for $25,000 and a volleyball scholarship from the University of Antelope Valley in California for $20,000.
Students recognized as graduating Cum Laude include Natalie Grenz, Jack Dotzler, Allison Erdmann, Jayden Solberg, Kaiyli Thompson, and Nevaeh Hehr.
Those graduating Magna Cum Laude include Lindsey Beech, and Maiya Benner.
Recognized as Summa Cum Laude students are Abigail Windl, Anna Yezzi, Isabella Herman, Dylan Gruss, and Samuel Toebe.
