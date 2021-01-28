MADISON — The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin has published its voter guide on VOTE411.org to provide voters with needed, personalized election information ahead of the primary election on Feb. 16.
Wisconsin voters can easily navigate the voting process by using VOTE411, a comprehensive guide for election-related information. The resource provides unbiased candidate information for state and local offices, as well as other helpful information, including how to request an absentee ballot. With limited opportunities to learn about the candidates in person due to the ongoing pandemic, online voter guides like VOTE411 are especially important for voters making their plans to vote during this public health and economic crisis.
“In the spring elections, voters will be making important decisions about the future of our courts, schools and leadership in our local communities, and they need convenient and accessible tools to make decisions about the candidates running to represent them,” said Eileen Newcomer, LWVWI voter education manager. “That is why we are committed to providing voters with election information for all races and questions on the ballot.”
The spring primary will be held on Feb. 16. On the ballot are candidates for the state superintendent of public instruction, court of appeals judges in Districts I, II and III, circuit court judges and other nonpartisan local races. The special primary elections for State Assembly District 89 and State Senate District 13 will also be covered in the guide.
The information on VOTE411 will soon be available in Spanish, as was done for the 2020 November general election.
“We know our democracy works best when we can all participate, and providing essential election information in Spanish is one way we are committed to empowering as many voters as possible” Newcomer said.
Wisconsin voters can access information about the upcoming election at vote411.org/ballot.
The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin is a grassroots, nonpartisan political organization that advocates for informed and active participation in government. There are 20 local Leagues in Wisconsin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.