Social Security experts strive to keep the public informed with accurate and helpful information.
In addition to information social security workers provide on the website at www.ssa.gov, they also engage regularly on social media.
They invite the public to read its posts and share items of interest with family and friends.
Those interested can subscribe to the blog, Social Security Matters.
“We post up-to-date columns about programs, policy, current topics and new online services,” a media release from Social Security stated. To read more and subscribe, the public can do so at blog.socialsecurity.gov.
Facebook will repost articles at www.facebook.com/socialsecurity.
There are a number of informative videos on YouTube.
“Our diverse collection of videos covers online services, applying for retirement and disability benefits, Social Security scams, and much more,” representatives of Social Security said. “We offer some of our videos in Spanish, as well. You can view and easily share our videos at www.youtube.com/SocialSecurity.”
To join the many Twitter followers at www.twitter.com/socialsecurity.
The newest social media outlet is an Instagram account. There, Social Security shares stories and resources for all. Check the Instagram page at www.instagram.com/SocialSecurity.
The public is invited to connect with Social Security on social media to learn helpful information.
“Take a look at all our social media channels at www.socialsecurity.gov/socialmedia,” a Social Security media release stated.
