MADISON — Area Republican state legislators responded to the Joint Finance Committee concluding meetings on the 2021-2023 Wisconsin State Budget last week.
Republicans approved tax relief for the middle class, according to state Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, of the Joint Committee on Finance.
“Legislative Republicans approved historic tax relief to middle-class Wisconsin taxpayers,” Born said. “This year has been incredibly difficult for individuals, families, and businesses, and this money will result in significant income, property, and personal property tax cuts to provide much needed relief.”
The tax proposal being advanced by Legislative Republicans on the Joint Committee on Finance includes:
• $3.4 billion tax cut overall – providing income, property, and small business tax relief.
• $650 million in property tax relief. This achieves 2/3rds funding of Wisconsin schools and results in $300 in property tax relief for the typical home.
• A $2.3 billion income tax cut – this will provide $900 in income tax relief to the typical Wisconsin family.
• $200 million in personal property tax relief directly benefiting small businesses across the state.
• $40 million over the biennium to exempt all active duty military income.
• Nearly $10 million over the biennium to help parents with child care expenses.
“We cut all of these taxes while respecting our state’s checkbook and growing the balance in our Rainy Day Fund to over $2 billion,” Born said. “We also invested in countless priorities throughout the budget process like increased funding for schools, more resources to fund local roads, and significant investments in our high-quality health care system.”
State Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, also issued a statement on the budget.
“This biennium’s fiscal process truly represents a tale of two budgets. While Gov. (Tony) Evers presented a budget with more out of control spending coupled with increased taxes, Republican leadership on the Joint Committee on Finance was able to craft an outstanding package that meets Wisconsin’s needs while cutting both income and property taxes, focused largely on our state’s middle class.
“While I will admit to my skepticism when our state entered the biennial budget process this session, the Republican-led JFC was able to craft a budget that delivers on our promises. Some of the features with which I am most pleased include:
• Increased funding for long-term care facilities and caregiver workforce;
• More local road funding and state highway rehabilitation;
• Increased funding for youth apprenticeships, employment opportunities for those with disabilities, and expanded assistance for veterans seeking employment;
• Targeted funding for special education and student mental health;
• Reaching the commitment Assembly Republicans made to work with the governor on achieving 2/3 funding for public schools;
• All while returning $3.4 billion to Wisconsin taxpayers, averaging over $1,000 savings for the typical family.
“Another phenomenal shot in arm that we are providing for our small businesses is removing the personal property tax entirely. Republicans are building on the strong trends we have implemented in previous years’ budgets and will continue to help Wisconsinites instead of continuing to exacerbate the difficulties cause by the pandemic.”
