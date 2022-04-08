The State Fire Marshal is assisting the Watertown Police Department and the Watertown Fire Department fire investigator in what caused an early morning blaze Friday at Watertown East Apartments that left one person dead.
The Watertown Fire Department is not releasing the name or age of the person who died as a result of the fire.
Watertown Fire Chief Kraig Biefeld said his department was called at 3:49 a.m. to the Watertown East Apartments, 1153 Boughton St. in the City of Watertown for a report of an apartment with a large amount of smoke coming from it.
Biefeld said the fire was contained to the apartment unit. He said during the fire, the eight-unit complex was evacuated and the gas was turned off to the complex until the fire was extinguished.
He said the cause of the fire was not known Friday and is being investigated. Biefeld said the damage to the unit was extensive and is estimated to be more than $30,000.
The fire was called in by another tenant at the apartment complex. Biefeld said there was a report of victims in the fire.
He said when fire units arrived, they entered the apartment and began a search for victims. Firefighters were also able to knock down the fire, Biefeld said.
A fire victim was found in the apartment unit and was taken to the Watertown Regional Medical Center, and there later succumbed to the injuries.
He said the other apartment units were checked for any possible smoke or extension of the fire. Biefeld said the two neighboring apartment units required smoke removal. The occupants of the other units were allowed to return to their units.
Biefeld said there were no other injuries reported at the scene.
He said there were no working fire detectors present in the apartment.
The Red Cross was called to help the displaced tenants.
The Watertown Fire Department requested help through the mutual aid system. Units from Ixonia, Waterloo, John Creek, CLR (Clyman, Lebanon and Reeseville) and Lake Mills Ems assisted at the fire call.
Biefeld reminded residents of the importance of having properly maintained smoke detectors for early notification of smoke and fire in their homes.
