JUNEAU — Dodge County leaders have laid the groundwork on how the county will spend its American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Dodge County is scheduled to receive just over $17 million in Rescue Act funds.
Counties must commit to spending the money no later than 2024 and expended those funds no later than the end of 2026.
There were more than $72 million in project proposals submitted by various municipalities, organizations and county agencies that seek a portion of the funding.
The ARPA Project Evaluation Committee was created to review each submission and score them.
Dodge County Supervisor Andrew Johnson, who chairs the committee, said there are six specific scoring criteria: summary of the project, project description statement of the need or problem identified, project feasibility and implementation plan, project objectives with short-term and long-term benefits for the people of Dodge County, time-specific measurable outcomes to determine project impact, and a description of other funding sources for a project proposal.
The committee may consider how project proposals align with the county’s current priorities and strategic plan, Johnson said.
He suggested spending roughly half of the ARPA funds this year and half next year. He said the money should go to a wide variety of projects.
Fellow supervisor David Frohling said if a county department or a municipality brings a request to the ARPA committee they should prioritize what they want. He said if a requests happens to go unfulfilled the municipality or county department could bring it back to the committee.
The committee will meet March 23 and April 7 to score proposals. The goal is to have the county board vote on several of the projects at its May meeting.
“We are the ones who will be making the last decision (of a request) and not the first,” Frohling said.
