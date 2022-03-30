Brad Blanke and Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland are squaring off in the April 5 general election for the top seat. The two candidates highlight their varied backgrounds and experiences as to why each is the best choice for the mayoral position.
The Daily Times asked each candidate to fill out a questionnaire and include a 100-word statement of candidacy.
Brad BlankeBrad Blanke of 1208 Lisbon St. has lived in Watertown for 45 years with the exception of the time he in lived in Whitewater as a student and also while he was training for the U.S. Army. He is married to Amanda.
He holds a bachelor’s degree of science in history with a minor in political science from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He also holds a bachelor of science in education in social studies from the same university.
He is employed as a logistic supervisor at Sensient Global BioNutrients.
Blanke is a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. He also serves as a board of directors member on the Watertown United States Bowling Congress.
In his statement of candidacy, Blanke said, “My name is Brad Blanke and I’m running for mayor of Watertown as a write-in candidate. I’ve lived in Watertown most of my life and I’m a proud citizen of this city. I served as an alderman for four years and volunteered as a citizen member of several communities for several more. If elected, I will restore transparency to city government and move the mayor’s office back to the first floor of Watertown City Hall on my first day. I will stop the endless increases in property taxes and eliminate redundancies in city government. Thank you for your support on April 5.”
Emily McFarland (Inc.)Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland resides at 1406 Wedgewood Drive. She has lived in the area for 36 years. She is married to Kyle.
McFarland holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration.
She is a member of Watertown’s finance committee, plan commission, licensing board, youth advisory committee, board of review and Cornerstone of Grace board member.
In her statement of candidacy, McFarland said, “Serving as mayor of my hometown is the honor of a lifetime; having spent the last nine years working for the city, I am confident that I bring an in-depth knowledge of city operations which provides critical insight for effective leadership and management of city government. I am a proven leader who has led the city through the most challenging times our generation may ever experience, and still ensured that the community saw growth and progress. We completed record miles of street maintenance, completed multiple business expansion projects, and brought innovation and efficiency into government. Building on that momentum, in the next three years, we will invest in roads and infrastructure, expand housing and business development and continue the growth mentality that has brought us to where we are today.”
McFarland is the incumbent, seeking a second term. Blanke is a former alderperson running for mayor as a write-in candidate.
The Daily Times asked each candidate questions about who they’re facing in the general election, what city issues concern them most and how they would attract more residents to the City of Watertown.
Blanke1. If your name is not on the ballot, how do you expect to win? What are you doing to get your name out there?
Blanke: “I’m working tirelessly to get my name out to the community through one-on-one contacts, door hangers, and social media. I believe that my message and values resonate with people and that Watertown is hungry for transparency and fiscal responsibility to return to city hall.”
2. What don’t you like about how the current mayor is running the City of Watertown? What issues concern you most?
Blanke: “I feel as though the mayor is inaccessible to the people and has added far too many positions at city hall. Moving the mayor’s office to second floor shows a disconnect with the public. The days of the open-door policy for the mayor seem to be in the rear-view mirror for her. I also feel that the addition of 10 positions costing the taxpayers $500,000 is excessive. Watertown has seen negative population growth over the last 10 years with 700 leaving since 2018 according to census estimates. Why are we increasing the size of government at city hall when the population of Watertown is decreasing?”
3. You did serve two terms (two years each) as the city’s Ninth District alderperson. What other experience would you lean on if you’re elected to the mayoral position?
Blanke: “I will draw upon my education and my experience as a logistics supervisor to manage the day-to-day operations of Watertown. I will also trust the department heads to run their respective departments unobstructed and draw on their experience and expertise when needed.”
4. If elected, what are the three issues you would focus on?
Blanke: (1) “Infrastructure — For too long, the core infrastructure of Watertown has seemingly been an afterthought. We need to find more focused ways to spend our limited resources and look for ways to streamline and maximize the funds we spend on infrastructure. This includes replacing the aging cast-iron water mains with new ductile iron mains to reduce the number of breaks we have throughout the year.
(2) “Taxes — Freeze property taxes and block any new fees. The property taxes continue to rise in Watertown with no discernible increase in service. In fact, the services seem to get worse with each passing year. I would put a three-year freeze on property taxes in the city and I would block any attempt to add a wheel tax on the residents of Watertown.
(3) “Economic development — The State Highway 26 bypass has been open for 10 years and has seen little to no economic development. This corridor is underutilized to say the least. I will work tirelessly to attract development along this corridor to spur economic development in the city. We need more industry and commercial development along this corridor to help offset the tax burden on the residential properties in the city.”
5. If you believe there are too many administrative positions now what would you do if you’re elected?
Blanke: “I would evaluate each and every new position and look for places to combine and eliminate positions where possible. Until recently, the city had a combined clerk/treasurer, this role has been separated into two positions. The city has an IT manager and two full-time employees at the cable access channel. I feel this is also an area where the city could reduce the number of positions.”
6. If elected, would you want to see the council and mayor receive raises?
Blanke: “No. It is incredibly tone deaf to vote for a raise for the mayor and council while hearing the complaints on our city’s infrastructure needs. Property taxes in the city continue to rise and city services are becoming increasingly expensive. The raise that was recently passed will put the mayor’s salary over $92,000 after the final increase. This amount is excessive to say the least. I would move to roll back the raise for both the mayor and the city council when elected.”
7. How would you attract more residents to the City of Watertown? What would drive more residents here?
Blanke: “Watertown has seen little economic development and a steady increase in taxes. Attracting more businesses to town by utilizing the State Highway 26 bypass the city will increase employment opportunities and would also help attract people to live here. Watertown has a lot of positives; the park system, safe neighborhoods, the Rock River, and Riverfest to name a few. These things should be advertised and highlighted to show the quality of life Watertown has to offer.”
McFarland1. Mayor, what do you think of your opponent, Brad Blanke, running for the mayoral position? Do you believe he is qualified?
McFarland: “My campaign now and in 2019 is solely about the issues facing our city and the opportunities we have in front of us. I am committed to campaigning and governing in a way that I can be proud of, and in a way that sets an example for my sons and everyone whom I have the honor of representing. I believe the best leaders lead by example and I will always display characteristics that I am proud to have others emulate. With that said, I find the most effective leaders are those that are pro-something versus anti-something, and are leaders that have qualifications, whether it is education or experience. In this race, I believe I am the most qualified for the position.”
2. Your opponent says he is concerned why you’re increasing the staff at city hall while the population of Watertown is trending downward? Do you see this as an issue?
McFarland: “The Department of Administration (DOA) also releases population data for the State of Wisconsin; data that is used in methodologies for state operations so their data is of importance to me. The final population estimate for 2021 according to DOA for the City of Watertown is 24,091, which is up from both the 2020 and 2010 census. The city is growing; our downtown saw seven new businesses open in a post-pandemic year. I’ve worked on multiple expansion projects both large (Clasen Quality Chocolate and AdTek) and small (Madison College). I’ve worked on multiple new business projects, and our assessed value has gone up each of my three years in office. I think that is the factual message. It is important that we as a city don’t allow our passion to get in the way of knowing the factual information.
“With that in mind, I think it is important to understand the organizational changes. In the last three years, the majority of position changes I’ve made have been done through two main avenues. The first was reallocating existing positions; as the operational manager I hear from residents that they want more from their government, and when I observe positions that need to be reorganized for greater compliance or efficiency that’s exactly what I do. The second is through shared staffing; recently, we pooled non-tax revenue funding in order to bring someone on. It’s worth noting, these decisions are not made by a mayor alone. I have an excellent city council that deliberates and collaborates on these important items with me, so collectively we make staffing decisions very carefully in order to further the growth and compliance of the city.”
3. If elected again, what three issues would you focus your efforts on?
McFarland: I plan to first focus on infrastructure and roads. This year alone we will do work on 23 different roads; that is because we’ve begun a more cost effective approach at maintaining the roads we have. We are tackling big projects that have been issues for generations like the Dayton Street/West Main Street intersection and Air Park Drive. You can expect more of that innovative and efficient approach in the next three years, and we will also determine the ways our Main Street projects will come to fruition. We will also prepare operational maintenance plans for our bridges and seawalls; two topics that have historically not been given the needed attention. Second, we will focus on housing and business development. We’ve seen growth the last three years, of which two were spent addressing a pandemic, and with the projects my team and I are working on currently, I know we are poised for great housing, businesses and industrial development. Last, I will focus on preparing a long-term strategy. We need to ensure that our future growth areas are well planned, that our internal culture is strong and aligned, that our economic development strategy is documented and operationalized, and that our financial strategy is well prepared.
4. Your opponent said the Highway 26 bypass has been open for 10 years and has seen very little to no economic development. He said it is underutilized. What can you do to spur economic growth in that area?
McFarland: “The amount of development along the Highway 26 bypass has been great, and even more is underway. The multiple expansions of Clausen Quality Chocolate, the addition of two manufacturers into the industrial park, the massive neighborhood expansion along the bypass, and the upcoming housing and mixed use commercial development that is underway, are all factual proof that the bypass has seen substantial economic development. Additionally, the planned industrial growth off County Road A/Milford can’t be understated, nor can the recommitment of manufacturers like Johnsonville, located in the backyard of the bypass. My team and I have been intentional about working with developers and landowners on the west side and south side of the city (both along the bypass) for industrial, housing and commercial development. I have had many successful meetings with landowners and developers and am very encouraged at the work put into those two areas of the city.”
5. Your opponent says city leaders should freeze property taxes and not place any new fees on taxpayers. What are your thoughts?
McFarland: “A fact that is important for residents to be reminded of is that the City of Watertown does not establish your tax bill total, so anytime people commit to freezing property taxes, they are promising something they don’t have control over. In 2020, the largest increase in your property tax bill was not from the city. I am entirely committed to holding the line on fees and taxes. Neither I, nor a single person on the council, want to tax anyone more. I have been doing municipal budgeting for a decade, I review every single line of the city budget and get to a point that I cut by $100 increments (in an $18 million budget) to levy as little as possible while also meeting our statutory and compliance requirements. I have spent nearly a decade making the City of Watertown more efficient by basing our funding on goals and priorities that have been created by elected officials and voters who engage the government with our planning processes, listening sessions, attending meetings, etc. Any adjustment in fees is reflective of the cost to operate the service. For example, the large-item disposal costs at the street department yard went up when I was on the council because the recycling market bottomed out, so we were faced with a choice to either raise the fee or not provide the service. The city does not make money from this service. Lastly, there is a notion being portrayed that I’ve proposed a wheel tax; that is false.”
6. Your opponent is against raises the council approved for themselves and for your position. He believes the money would be better spent on infrastructure. Do you think the same? Or are the raises a viable option to get people to run for public office?
McFarland: “It is important to represent this question accurately; the council did not approve raises for themselves, nor did they for me — as a person. Every three years, the council sets the pay for the next set of alders and the next mayor; this process has gone on for years. There is nothing new about that. The process the council used to arrive at the approved rates was the most researched I’ve experienced in my near — decade with the city. Currently, more people are leaving government than joining. I’ve experienced times where we have no one running for office, so to attempt to ensure that we have invested and qualified candidates, I am comfortable paying someone who will be responsible for directing the city and spending tax dollars $15 per hour. The idea that these raises (totaling about $10,000 a year) are going to fund infrastructure is an exaggeration.”
7. Mayor, your opponent says he’s concerned you are inaccessible to the public? Your thoughts?
McFarland: “The Mayor’s office was moved to the second story of city hall during the early stages of the pandemic. City hall was closed and in an effort to get the building open again, and to have the necessary staff to run critical elections, the mayor’s office was moved to the second floor. In the times of social distancing, we had the largest amount of people in the smallest suite in the building; the decision to ensure we had the necessary staffing for an election was not a difficult one to make. In addition to the election needs, I believe that our finance director should have an office to make critical decisions and have confidential conversations, and prior to the mayor’s office moving to the second floor, that position was sharing a cubicle.
“Gauging my accessibility via the location of the mayor’s office is shortsighted. I am confident that on a weekly basis I reach more people in our city than any mayor has. In my time as mayor we’ve created a variety of communication avenues including the Weekly Round Up videos, Mayor Meet-Up in-person meetings, messages via social media, an expanded website with news items for non-social media users, consistent press releases, TextMyGov, the Annual Report, and the Annual Round Up. I record content that gets put on Facebook, YouTube and our local cable channels. I conduct radio interviews. I do speaking engagements. I go on business visits. I talk to your children in our schools and so on. With all of this, the door to my suite and to my office is open; unless I am in a meeting, you can still walk right into my office and many residents do.”
