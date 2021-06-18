Grade school volleyball — Players will learn and practice the basic principals of volleyball, such as bumping, setting and spiking. They will also play scrimmage matches. Children will be separated based on the grade they will be entering in fall of 2021. Open to boys and girls entering 5th–8th grade. Program will take place at the Riverside Park volleyball courts Thursday evenings, June 24-July 29 from 5-6 p.m. Cost is $25/city resident or $37.50/non-city resident.
Summer family activity — Sign up for a season of family fun. Enjoy summer activities together to complete a Bingo, 2 or 3 or blackout. Each completed bingo gives the participant a chance to win the grand prize — a Parks and Rec gift certificate. There is no fee for this activity. A bingo sheet will be emailed to participants after they register. They should return completed sheets to parkrecprogramming@gmail.com or the Park and Rec Office by Aug. 20. Registration is currently available online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office.
Watercraft rentals — A variety of watercraft are available to rent, including adult kayaks, child kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and a tandem (two-person) kayak. Reserve online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com on a first-come, first-served basis. Regularly staffed hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Reservations after hours are available Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. After hours reservations must be made before 4 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays and before noon on Fridays for the weekend. Cost per hour is $10/city resident or $15/non-city resident for the single kayaks/paddleboards, and $15/city resident or $22.50/non-city resident for the tandem kayak. Coast guard approved lifejackets are required to be worn, and lifeguards will not be on duty. Must be at least 16 years of age with a valid driver’s license to rent without a parent or guardian. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Kayaks will only be used on the Rock River between the lower and upper dams in the City of Watertown.
Summer swim lessons — Swim lessons are being offered with classes scheduled throughout the summer. Lessons will be held at the Watertown Aquatic Center. On days of inclement weather, lessons will be moved to the indoor pool. Registration for this program will be on June 21 for sessions which begin in July. Registration priority is as follows: online; mail in, drop off of the registration form – must include a self-addressed stamped envelope to receive a confirmation of lessons (fee must accompany each registration); or in person at the Park and Rec office. All registration materials are available either on-line or in the department office.
Rock River Day Camp Junior Leaders – Pre-teens/teens who aged out of camp, but who still would like to go, may want to consider becoming a junior leader. It allows kids to still be a part of camp, while learning responsibility and team-building skills. Junior leaders support day camp staff and assist with activities and events. Kids who have completed sixth through eighth grades are eligible. Camp runs the weeks of June 21, 28, July 12, 19, 26, Aug. 2 and 16. Cost is $75/week.
Rock River Day Camp — Kids in 4K through fifth grade are invited to experience a camp adventure in their own back yard — Riverside Park.
This year’s program offers week-long sessions of safe fun. Some of the excitement includes arts and crafts, sports, drama, music, nature study, and much more. Camp runs the weeks of June 21, 28, July 5, 12, 19, 26, Aug. 2 and 16. Cost is $100/week. Extended care available for $25/week. Face masks are required.
Aquatic Center — The Watertown Aquatic Center is scheduled to be open today through Aug. 22. Hours will be 1 to 6 p.m. daily, with adult lap swim Monday through Saturday, noon to 1 p.m. Daily admission prices for ages 1 and older are $4/city residents and $5/non-city residents. Season passes are available. Forms are available online or at the Park and Rec Office. Individual season passes may be conveniently purchased online. Individual and family season passes may be purchased by filling out the form and dropping it off, along with the fee, at the Park and Recreation Department Office. Season passes may not be purchased at the pools.
Registration info — Registration is currently being accepted for all programs at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or by printing the registration flyer from the city’s website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us and dropping it off, along with the registration fee, in the secure drop box at the Park and Recreation Department Office, 514 S. First St.
