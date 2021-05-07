JUNEAU — A number of divorces were granted in Dodge County in the month of April.
Granted divorces were Kayla Allar and Mitchell Allar; Melody Marie Garcia and William Garcia; Robert L. Garcia and Sherri A. Garcia; Richard T. Hall Jr. and Debra M. Hall; Aubrey Rose Kahlhamer and Jerome Richard Kahlhamer Jr.; Donielle Lee Meek and Brandon Scott Meek; Kay Ann Mittelstadt and Peter Lynn Mittelstadt; Thaddeus W. Monthie Jr. and Nichole Briana Monthie; Stacy Lynn Neu and Jesse Francis Neu; Martizha Gerteen Potter and Phillip Ray Potter; Nicole Ann Strauss and Adam Daniel Braunschweig; Shannon S. Strehlow and David J. Strehlow; Carol Ann Taylor and Robert Wayne Taylor Jr.; Christopher William Ulrich and Breanna Mae Ulrich; Stasia Marie Van Alstyne and Sander Leigh Van Alstyne; Steven Joseph Wildes and Nicole Marie Gnabasik; Marah Ann Williams and Alexander Fenel; Elizabeth Ann Wolf and William A. Wolf; and Melanie Elizabeth Zander and Benjamin Louis Zander.
