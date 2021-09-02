“On the Menu with Alex” debuts Friday with the public being invited to join Alex Allon, executive director of the Watertown Redevelopment Authority for a Facebook Live Event from 12-12:30 p.m.
The topic of Allon’s discussion will be the apartment/mixed use project that will be built next to the Town Square property across from the public library.
In August, Watertown City Council unanimously approved a development agreement between the city and TWall Enterprises to construct an 87 unit, apartment building with ground floor retail store space facing the square.
During this Facebook Live event, Allon will answer questions such as, “What is a Development Agreement?” “How does this affect my taxes?” “What is the timeline for the project?”
To ask a question, participants may email Allon questions ahead of time at aallon@cityofwatertown.org, or ask them live at noon on Friday. The session will be recorded and posted on the Watertown RDA Facebook page. To participate in Facebook Live event go to https://fb.me/e/1D4qKWOtB on Friday at noon.
