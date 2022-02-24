The Dodge County Executive Law Enforcement Association will recognize Deputy Jeremy McCarty of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Officers Kathy Riedl and Chris Karnatz of the Watertown Police Department as its 2021 Law Enforcement Officers of the Year at its annual banquet Thursday, with several other honors bestowed.
All of them will be honored for meritorious service for saving a life, defusing a violent confrontation and preventing a hostage taking. Several other awards will also be given out including a 4-year-old boy, who helped save his grandmother’s life.
McCarty was nominated as law enforcement of the year by Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt.
McCarty responded to a report of a suicidal woman on the State Highway 16 bypass over State Highway 26 in the Town of Emmet in October 2021. The woman had called dispatch and said she was suicidal and was going to jump off of the bridge. McCarty made contact with the woman and engaged her in dialogue trying to talk her out of suicide.
The woman was laying on the concrete barrier and could have rolled off at any moment. As McCarty tried talking to her, he was able to move closer and pull her to safety.
“His quick thinking and actions allowed him to prevent a tragedy of the female falling to her death,” Schmidt said.
Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski also nominated Riedl and Karnatz as law enforcement officers of the year. He said Karnatz has 23 years and Riedl has 21 years with the Watertown Police Department, respectively. Kaminski added the two officers are assigned to dayshift patrol.
Kaminski said last August the two officers were sent to a complaint of a 12-year-old child who was wielding a knife and was threatening to kill others in the residence and themself. He said once they entered the apartment the scene was “chaotic” with the adults yelling at the child and the child was “visibly upset.”
He said Riedl realized the child was on the autism spectrum and asked her fellow officer to speak with the child outside while she spoke to the adults.
“Instead of standing over the top of the child, Chris sat down on the ground next to the child and began engaging in conversation until the child was calmed and could begin to explain what had happened,” Kaminski wrote. “After human services was called and a resolution found, the two officers stayed around and tried to explain different coping strategies that their child may respond better to in order to avoid this type of response in the future.
“This is not at all the single representation of what these officers do on a daily basis, but I do think it embraces how they conduct themselves and why they should be considered for this award,” Kaminski said.
“In the last two years, the Watertown Police Department has begun to train officers in trauma informed care and has sent every officer to crisis intervention training,” Kaminski wrote in his nomination of the two officers. “Kathy and Chris have taken this information and have implemented it in their everyday policing style.”
Kevin Kluck of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Kenneth Buresh of the Dodge Correctional Institution will also be honored as correctional officers of the year.
In May 2021, correctional officer Kluck was working in the Dodge County Detention Facility when an inmate grabbed a hold of a nurse and wrapped his arm around her neck, Schmidt wrote in his nomination for Kluck.
Schmidt said the inmate began to drag the nurse back to the outer door in attempt to take her hostage in a possible escape attempt.
“Officer Kluck acted quickly and immediately approached the inmate while he still held the nurse,” Schmidt wrote. “He used his training and experience to quickly decentralize the inmate and restrain him on the floor, preventing him from barricading himself and the nurse in the corner or the pod library. Had the inmate made it to one of these locations, he would have been in a position of advantage in holding the nurse hostage and it is very likely that he may have done further harm to her.”
Buresh was also being nominated as correctional officer of the year by Dodge County Correctional Institution Warden Jason Benzel.
Benzel wrote Buresh has worked for the department of corrections since 2012.
“One key attribute is his availability which is reflected by him working over 1,000 of additional hours in 2021 and doing so without using even an hour of six leave,” Benzel wrote. “He is one who is always willing to assist new staff and provides input and suggestions on how to make facility operations more efficient.”
DCELEA will also honor Denise Deibert of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Amber Haumschild of the Watertown Police Department as the support people of the year.
“During the month of December, our staff of six (on average) was down to two a week,” Schmidt wrote in his nomination of Deibert. “Denise was the constant (professional) and picked up whatever needed to be done. There was absolutely nothing that was left unfinished that could have impacted the operations of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office negatively.”
He said in addition to all of her duties she needed to complete, she assisted in training two new deputy secretaries that were hired in 2021, too.
“Throughout all of this, Denise put her head down, worked hard and never once uttered a complaint about the amount of work she had to do,” Schmidt wrote.
Watertown Police Sgt. Jeff Meloy gave similar praise to his nomination of Haumschild as the support person of the year.
“Amber is part of the Watertown Police Department’s Negotiating Team,” Meloy wrote. “She was called out along with her partner on five occasions in the past year and has successfully negotiated several scenes to a peaceful resolve …. Amber is not afraid to help out patrol where she can be of assistance whether or not it falls into her job description or not.”
Meloy said in December 2021 there was an emotionally disturbed individual who was throwing large items such as a television and a computer monitor out of a second story window and was destroying property in the apartment and also on the street.
“Amber heard the call and without prompting came out and used her work truck to block off the street to prevent people from walking or driving in the area where they could be potentially in harm’s way,” Meloy wrote. “She did this with no regard for anything except helping out the sworn officers who were dealing with the individual in the apartment.”
In his nomination for youth of the year, Schmidt wrote, “I believe 4-year-old Armani Lopez would qualify for recognition.”
Schmidt said Armani, who was staying with his grandmother, called his mother stating he thought his grandmother was dead.
“It appeared she had a medical issue,” Schmidt wrote, “and had been suffering from mental decline…he did an amazing job assisting me in gaining entry to the residence and is quite frankly, a brave little man. I believed she may have died had he not taken action.”
Benjamin Strieff and Steven Smits will also be recognized Thursday as citizens of the year in Dodge County.
Last July, the Dodge County Communications Center received a 911 call about a special needs teenager, who took off walking on his own from the Crystal Lake Park in the Town of Beaver Dam.
“The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office worked collaboratively with the Beaver Dam Police and Fire Departments to coordinate a search of the immediate area surrounding the teen’s last whereabouts,” Schmidt wrote. “The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, through its social medial platforms, was able to send out a missing person locator to its subscribers in hopes of garnering leads and our lengthy search was not producing any sightings.”
He said Strieff called 911 because he found the teen. Strieff attempted to calm the juvenile and let him know that he was there to help him, but the teen took off on foot, but Strieff was able to provide a direction of travel and clothing descriptions to those searching for the juvenile, who was found following a three-hour search.
“Without Mr. Strieff’s willingness to call the sheriff’s office … this could have played out differently,” Schmidt wrote.
Waupun Police Chief Scott Louden, Deputy Chief Jeremy Rasch and Investigations Lt. Theodore Sullivan nominated Steven Smits as their candidate for citizen of the year.
In their letter, the trio spoke of how Smits spent numerous days helping police in a cold case search for a man who went missing from Waupun in October 2002.
Also scheduled for recognition Thursday is Shepy’s Auto Body as corporate citizen of the year.
Schmidt said the auto body business has donated a “huge amount of time” to Dodge County for work the fleet of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office vehicles.
“Shepy’s Auto Body has made our vehicles a priority,” Schmidt wrote in their nomination.
Juneau Police Chief David Beal is also set to receive the DCELEA President Award Thursday.
DCELEA will also honor its members who retired in 2021 including Joseph Adamson, Horicon police chief; and Daniel Link, Hustisford police chief. Mary Wendel, a community corrections field supervisor, will be recognized with the past president’s award.
The 2021 awards banquet will take place at Old Hickory Golf Course in Beaver Dam.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.