Watertown teen found guilty of child porn possession

JUNEAU — Mitchell Roeglin of Watertown was found guilty of one count of possession of child pornography by a person under the age of 18 in November. Roeglin was 17 when investigators questioned him.
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries withheld sentencing Tuesday and placed Roeglin, now 19, on three years of probation with the conditions that he serve 60 days of conditional jail time (40 days served and 20 days imposed and stayed), undergo a sex offender assessment and any other treatment deemed necessary. He must also pay supervision fees, court costs, and $2,500 for the images.
Roeglin must undergo random urinalysis. He may not have contact with anyone under the age of 18, with the exception of incidental contact at school and friends of siblings, which may be in the family home with his probation agent’s approval.
Also, Roeglin may not have computer or internet access without probation agent approval. A school computer for college is approved.
According to the criminal complaint, the social networking site Tumblr generated a CyberTip last September with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip led authorities to Roeglin’s home, N593 County Road R in Watertown. A Dodge County search warrant was executed and Roeglin’s tablet and cellphone were taken, the complaint state.
When questioned by investigators, the complaint said, Roeglin allegedly admitted to receiving and transmitting illicit images of children and posting them to his blog. The teen reportedly said the content of his blog was “not suitable for anyone” and that “it was bad.” When questioned on what he would do when he received inappropriate images of children naked, in stages of undress or doing sexual acts, Roeglin said, “I would send them to people.” He also told authorities the inappropriate images made him feel, “Disturbed…but there was something exciting about it…I guess it was that…It was wrong…,” the complaint said.
According to the criminal complaint, he told detectives he never discussed this with anyone. Roeglin said the entire situation was “terrifying” to him and he did not want it anymore. He said he would like to go to counseling and he takes responsibility for what he did, because it was “not OK,” the complaint said.
Roeglin also said the exchange of images was “morally wrong,” and he needed to stop and wanted help, but he did not know where to go to get help,” the complaint said.
A forensic examination of the devices allegedly found multiple images of child porn, the criminal complaint stated.
