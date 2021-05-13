Juneau sells old city hall

JUNEAU — Juneau Common Council members announced Tuesday their former city hall is sold.
Cheryl Braun of Juneau’s Finance Committee said the building at 150 Miller St. sold for $105,000. She said the closing of the property is scheduled for June 1.
Juneau Clerk/Treasurer Shawn Hart said Healing Relationships of Mayville, which specializes in individual, couple and family therapy, purchased the building.
The former city hall, which is across from the Dodge County Administration Building, is between 900 and 1,000 square feet compared to the council’s new building, which is approximately 3,500 square feet. The new council building is at 405 Jewel St., across the street from the Juneau Public Library.
Juneau Mayor Dan Wegener said city officials moved into the Miller Street city hall, which served as a former law office, in 1986.
He said the alterations to the new building on Jewel Street included construction of a new conference room, janitor’s closet and handicap accessible, unisex restroom. Other alterations included finishing the existing open space area with new drywall, carpet and installation of ceiling tile in the council chambers. Also, a two-car garage was altered for use as two offices.
“With the new building, we have two full basements for safe storage of records,” he said. “It works really well for us.”
He said the new city hall is handicap accessible outside and inside.
Wegener said the new, larger building offers a spacious place for employees and citizens.
