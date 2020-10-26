The City of Watertown will be performing bridge approach maintenance near the west abutment of the Main Street Bridge beginning today. The work will run through Friday.
According to the city, Watertown Street Department crews will be removing the pavement within the curb lines of the street, excavating down approximately three to five feet to remove existing material and will be placing early strength concrete.
The city has noticed pavement settling in this location and the proposed work will correct this, according to a media release from the city.
“It is in the best interest of Watertown to address this matter now, before winter sets in. Winter conditions will only exacerbate the current conditions resulting in more pot holes and increased settlement in this area,” Mayor Emily McFarland said.
She said street department crews have time to work on this project before finishing up the annual street program in early November.
“This work will require a street closure with a detour. Generally, the detour will begin for eastbound traffic at Church and Main streets, be detoured south down to Milwaukee Street. Traffic will then be directed onto Milwaukee Street easterly to South First Street, where traffic will be directed onto South First Street northerly to the intersection of South First and East Main Street where the detour will end.
It is the city’s intention to have the work completed and the street back open to the public in time for Pumpkin Palooza on Saturday.
