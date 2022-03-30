MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is encouraging residents planning or returning from spring break travels to take simple public health precautions to prevent illness. Although overall COVID-19 case numbers are declining, students and other travelers can still become ill or spread COVID-19 to others.
Getting tested after returning home if one has been to a location with high COVID-19 community levels and continuing to layer prevention strategies are essential steps for staying safe, protecting the most vulnerable in our families and communities, and reducing strain on health care systems in communities across the country.
“Traveling increases your risk of being exposed to COVID-19,” said DHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard. “People who have received their primary vaccine series and their booster dose are considered up to date and are less likely to get sick, experience severe illness, or be hospitalized due to COVID-19, compared to those who are unvaccinated. Your booster dose is key to making sure your COVID-19 vaccine continues to offer the best protection. It is important to remember that you can continue to wear a well-fitting mask or respirator at any time if it makes you or others feel safer.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and DHS recommend people delay their travel plans if they are not up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Everyone age 12 and older is eligible to get a booster dose.
For those yet to take their spring break trip, mask wearing is still required on all forms of U.S. public transportation. Residents are also responsible for knowing and complying with all airline and destination requirements. Traveling to areas with low COVID-19 community levels and planning outdoor or physically distanced activities can further reduce the risk of getting sick.
DHS also encourages people to get tested before traveling and to get tested and isolate if they return home and develop symptoms. COVID-19 self-tests are available for free from the federal government and at pharmacies. In addition, testing is available at many sites around Wisconsin.
