JEFFERSON — Ready Kids for School, now nearing two decades of existence, is moving full steam ahead with efforts to equip Jefferson County students for what may be their strangest school year yet.
However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no county-wide distribution this year.
Instead, the local school supply charity will be working with individual schools, providing the schools with the materials their students will need. Then the schools will be distributing the supplies as needed to students.
“Ready Kids for School will not be doing a normal distribution this year because of all of the changes brought on by the COVID-19 virus,” said Gail Slight, the event’s longtime coordinator. “The distribution of supplies normally held at the Jefferson County Fair Park will instead be done through the Jefferson County school districts.”
Slight said that the schools themselves will be coordinating their own distribution of Ready Kids for School supplies, and there is no need for families to register or to individually contact their schools.
“We thank the districts for doing this service,” Slight said.
For 18 years, Ready Kids for School has supplied thousands of Jefferson County youngsters with the school supplies and backpacks they need to start off the academic year on the right foot.
Over the years, Slight said, Ready Kids for School has provided needed supplies for upwards of 12,000 children, with the top year so far serving around 1,000 children.
Last year, the charity provided supplies for just under 600 students, and that number is being used as a basis for distributing supplies to the individual school.
However, she said, with so many questions remaining about what the next school year will look like, not to mention overarching economic concerns that could impact a record number of families, it’s hard to predict what the need will be over the coming months.
The charity works year-round toward what is usually an early August distribution, then continues to serve needs as they come up at individual schools over the course of the school year.
This year, the schools will be picking up the materials themselves in a regulated, socially-distanced fashion in the first week of August.
Earlier in 2020, Ready Kids for School planners had been anticipating another large family distribution at the Jefferson County Fair Park.
However, as the pandemic progressed and it became clear the threat of the virus would be limiting people’s activities well into the future, they began to look at other options.
When the Jefferson County Fair announced it was going all-virtual, Slight said, the organizing committee for Ready Kids for School knew they’d have to be making changes to their August distribution as well.
“At first, we talked about doing it as a drive-thru event,” Slight said. However, that idea was quickly quashed, as the distribution is not a one-size-fits-all giveaway. Rather, students receive the supplies they need, targeted to their grade and district and the requirements of their specific school.
To repeat that customized giveaway as a drive-thru service would be onerous and would lead to long delays, coordinators decided.
So the group got in touch with the schools and districts, who were happy to take over the distribution on a student-by-student basis.
As in past years, Ready Kids for School has relied upon the generosity of local individuals, businesses and organizations, in order to ensure that local students of all ages will begin school prepared and with the right materials, whatever their economic background.
The program is designed to help families that are experiencing hardships, whose parents currently are unemployed or underemployed, and those in government programs.
Ready Kids for School aims to serve all needy children and teens attending who any school district centered in Jefferson County or any homeschooler in need residing within the county.
In past years, all participants have been asked to apply through the Jefferson County Human Services Department or Jefferson County Workforce Development Center.
This year, with the schools coordinating the giveaway, no separate applications are necessary.
History
Slight said that the school supply charity got its start in 2002 as an outreach effort of Jefferson’s Immanuel United Methodist Church, under the direction of Dave Mattoon and then-Pastor Nancy Carmichael.
The group’s mission statement reads, “Ready Kids for School gives all children the tools they need to start the school year and help them to a bright future through education.”
In accordance with federal law, Ready Kids for School does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, religious affiliation, political beliefs or disability.
In its first year in Jefferson, Ready Kids for School served around 200 youngsters, all in the basement of the Jefferson church. The second year, it joined with other Methodist churches from around the county and did distributions from all of those locations.
However, it soon became clear that the need in the county outstripped the space the small churches had to offer. So the program moved to Jefferson County Fair Park, serving needy families from throughout the county all at one site.
In recent years, the number of youngsters taking advantage of the school supplies distribution has been steady, although it’s uncertain what the level of need will be this year. There are so many unknown factors that could affect need, from the pandemic to area unemployment to whether area schools hold in-person classes, to how many families choose to home-school their children as a precautionary measure.
“Before Ready Kids for School was started, human services representatives said that if needy students received any help at all, it came through a mishmash of sources,” Maria Dabel of Jefferson County Human Services told the Daily Union in an article from past years.
“In many cases, teachers or human services representatives dug into their own pockets to make sure young people had the pencils, paper, notebooks and other essentials they needed to start out the year right.”
Each qualifying student receives a new backpack plus all of the basic school supplies he or she needs for class: pencils, notebooks, folders, crayons, looseleaf paper, scissors, markers and more, with the supplies received determined according to the public lists released by that child’s school, grade and classroom. The program does not give out hand sanitizer, whiteboards, candy or tissues.
Volunteers with the program say it’s really rewarding to be involved and to see firsthand how excited the children are about selecting new school supplies, then in some cases, to see those items in use.
This year, with shutdowns in place for a portion of the spring and gatherings severely limited, the charity has not been collecting material school supplies in the past.
If someone has a large donation of material supplies, Slight suggested they contact Jill Johnson at the Workforce Development Center, though that office is still running behind closed doors and with a skeleton crew due to the pandemic.
More helpful are monetary donations, which can be made at any time of the year.
“Donations are definitely down this year,” Slight said, attributing the drop in monetary support to the pandemic and the fact that the public has not been sure whether Ready Kids for School would even be distributing supplies this year.
Thus, monetary donations are still needed. Those willing to make a contribution can write checks out to Ready Kids for School and send them to RKFS Immanuel Methodist, 201 E. Racine St., Jefferson, WI, 53549.
