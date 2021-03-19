The Watertown Common Council this week unanimously approved Tax Incremental Financing District (TIF) No. 8, which targets 18 acres in downtown Watertown for redevelopment and private development investment.
The district includes 100 parcels, predominantly mixed-use with 65.8% needing rehabilitation or conservation, a number that far exceeds the 50% threshold set by the state for TIF districts.
TIF No. 8, which will include 73 parcels in TIF No. 5, centers around downtown redevelopment projects, including the Town Square, planned developments to the south of the town square, along North Water Street, south of the former Johnsonville site, the library remodel and expansion, the Riverwalk, and bridge reconstruction.
“The best way to position ourselves [City of Watertown] for projects coming down the pike is to create (TIF No.) 8,” said Mayor Emily McFarland, “(TIF No.) 8 is being created in order to encourage the development and redevelopment in areas where we are seeing a lot of public investment and private development interest. However, without (TIF No.) 8, we likely will not see the private development come to fruition.”
When a city has a large amount of public interest and a large amount of high value improvements to be made, a TIF district is one of the few tools a city has in its toolbox to incentivize and assist in filling the gap that could exist in a project.
“We, as a city, don’t create TIDs where they don’t make sense,” McFarland said. “We feel with the resources municipalities have, this is the next best step for us in order to make sure that the interest percolating around this area of town has the best chance of success.”
In a TIF district, the city designates a district, usually a “blighted” area, where it intends to encourage development to enhance the community or the district through public improvements that can range from a new library to new streets or sewers. Once a district is created, any increase in taxes that are raised (the increment) from property within the district goes not to schools, the county, technical college, the general city coffers or other taxing agencies, but is instead restricted to paying off debt and other costs of the public improvements within the district. Once the debt is paid off or the TIF district expires, usually at 23 years, according to state law, that increment is returned to the original taxing bodies again, presumably at a much higher level, and the district is closed.
Watertown TIFs are successful as evidenced by recently released statistics. TIF No. 3, which closed in 2018, reported a 2,935% growth in value. TIF No. 4, closing in 2025, is on track with a 3,994% growth in total value to date. TIF No. 5 has seen a 57% growth in value since its inception in 2005 and TIF No. 6, set to close in 2032, reported a 1,468% growth in value. TIF No. 7, the city’s most recent TID, has grown 7% in value so far. It is set to close in 2042. These compare to a growth in value of only 2% for the City as a whole over the last decade.
The base value of TIF No. 8 is $12,736,900. Its value increment (increase above its base value) is projected to be $84,062,830 with a total end value of $96,799,730. Projected tax revenue growth is a 660% increase or $2,300,092.
“My biggest message to share is…we don’t expect you to understand the ins and outs of (TIF)s. What I do want, and what I would ask of you, is to ask us questions. We want you to feel empowered with answers. We don’t want you to have concerns that go unaddressed. We want the opportunity to explain what a TID can provide you as a business, land owner, and resident. We want to help you operate from a position of knowledge versus concern,” concluded McFarland.
Scott Harrington, principal planner with Vandewalle & Associates Inc,. is assisting the City in creating and implementing TIF No. 8.
