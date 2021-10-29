Popowski selected 'Good Citizen'

LAKE MILLS — Kyle Popowski, son of Paul and Jennifer Popowski, has been selected as Lake Mills High School’s “Good Citizen.”
This contest is sponsored annually by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. The Fort Atkinson-Eli Pierce Chapter sponsors Lake Mills.
Popowski was selected by staff and the senior class on the basis of leadership, dependability, service, and patriotism.
While at Lake Mills High School, Popowski has been involved in soccer, track, band, chorus, show choir, Tri-M Music Honor Society, student council, the fall musicals, forensics, Interact Club, Junior Optimist Club, Link Crew and Student Leadership and Athletic Advisory Council. He was also on prom court as a junior and was on homecoming court both his junior and senior years.
Popowski has earned an academic letter and academic medallion. He has received numerous awards in track and was also a member of the 2019 state soccer team. He has also received many honors while participating in the fall musicals throughout his time at Lake Mills High School.
Volunteering through his church is another passion of Popowski’s.
He is employed at Doyle’s Dogs.
Popowski has plans to attend college, but is undecided on his future studies.
Popowski will be awarded a Good Citizen pin, a certificate, and a wallet recognition card.
