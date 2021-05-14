MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced the City of Waterloo is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program to address deficiencies in its public drinking water system. The project includes the replacement of lead service lines throughout the city.
Activities related to this project are minor actions for which no environmental analysis is required; however, following the SDWLP federal requirement, an environmental review must be conducted before funding this project.
The SDWLP has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.
The public can submit comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project. Submit comments by May 26 to the Department of Natural Resources, C/O Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2, 101 S. Webster St. P.O. Box 7921 Madison, WI 53707 or call 608-234-2238 or Email: Kevin.Olson@wisconsin.gov.
Based on the comments received, the SDWLP may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process. The analysis would summarize the DNR’s consideration of the project’s impacts and reasonable alternatives.
