Although for confidentiality reasons at this point in the process she could not reveal the district to which she will move, Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Cassandra Schug said Wednesday that she will be taking on the role of superintendent in a school district outside Wisconsin.
“The process is confidential and I cannot release that information until next week, but I will release it as soon as I am able to do so,” Schug said.
The longtime WUSD leader said it was with mixed emotions that she was sharing that she has been offered — and accepted — the position of the superintendent of schools in another school district out of state.
“As a result, I have removed my name from the pool of finalists under consideration for the Janesville superintendent position,” she said.
Schug had been scheduled to travel to Janesville to tour the schools there, with a decision on the choice of superintendent scheduled by April 12.
“This new position represents an outstanding opportunity for my family and for me,” Schug said. “While I will be deeply sad to leave the WUSD and the Watertown community, I am honored, grateful and excited to begin this new role.”
Schug said that, over the past 11 years, she has felt “privileged” to have served as superintendent of schools in Watertown.
“I have been so fortunate to have been able to live in Watertown and to have had the opportunity to be a contributing member of our community through service to Rotary, the library board of trustees, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation and the chamber of commerce board,” she said. “My family and I have loved living in Watertown and two of my children are proud graduates of Watertown High School. During these past 11 years, we have always felt welcomed and embraced by the community, and the outstanding staff of the WUSD.”
Schug said she is proud of accomplishments in the WUSD during her tenure.
“I am most proud of the amazing staff and administration we have in the WUSD,” she said. “Through the work of our outstanding team, we have improved from a graduation rate of 83% in 2010 to 96.8% in 2021. Our most recent state report card score outperforms all of our benchmark comparable districts in the state of Wisconsin as identified by UW-Madison.”
She said 88% of the schools in the district exceed or significantly exceed expectations on the Wisconsin report card.
“We have been recognized by US News and World Report for the achievements at our high schools, and we are home to Title I Schools of recognition,” she said. “We have an amazing staff and administrative team in the WUSD who have come together to make these and many more achievements a reality for the WUSD. We have a lot to be proud of, and I feel confident that the necessary pieces are in place for the staff of the WUSD to be able to continue our journey toward our vision for excellence for all and will be able to support and embrace a new superintendent on that journey. I look forward to providing support to the WUSD Board of Education to create a seamless transition for a new superintendent ... I will be deeply sad to leave this community, but I am also profoundly grateful and excited for this new opportunity to serve.”
The Daily Times reported in January of 2019 that Schug would remain in her position as superintendent of the WUSD after being one of two candidates contending for the Hartford Union High School District superintendent position.
Last May, she was among three finalists for superintendent in the Oshkosh public school system.
In May of 2020, Schug was among the final three candidates to replace retiring Waukesha School District Superintendent Todd Gray. She was recently a candidate for superintendent of schools in Appleton.
Schug, who has been superintendent in Watertown since 2011, is the former principal of West Bend High School and assistant principal of Nathan Hale High School.
