JEFFERSON — The Watertown Unified School District has found itself in a pleasant conundrum — how to spend $4.7 million in federal stimulus money it will be receiving.
The $4,718,739 is coming to the district as part of the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Education Relief Fund for local educational agencies in Wisconsin.
Between March of 2020 and 2021, Congress passed three stimulus bills that provided nearly $190.5 billion under the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Education Relief Fund to local educational agencies in Wisconsin. These funds provide emergency financial assistance to address the impact that COVID-19 has had, and continues to have, on elementary and secondary schools.
WUSD Director of Business Services Mike Williamson on Monday evening presented the WUSD Board of Education with an outline of what the ESSER III dollars are, how they can be spent, and the WUSD’s initial plans to allocate these funds in alignment with the district’s strategic plan objectives.
The WUSD allocation for ESSER III is $4,718,739 and must be exhausted by Sept. 30, 2024.
Twenty percent, or $943,748 of ESSER III money, must be allocated for learning loss. District learning loss populations include students from low-income homes, children with disabilities, English learners, racial and ethnic minorities, students experiencing homelessness, and children and youth in foster care.
Other DPI-recommended categories for school districts receiving ESSER III funding to consider include preparedness and response to COVID-19, addressing long-term school closure, education technology, outreach and service to special populations, addressing after school and summer learning, and mental health services and support.
The US Department of Education has also noted that the funds may be used “to provide principals and other school leaders with the resources necessary to address the needs of their individual schools; inspection, testing, maintenance, repair, replacement, and upgrade projects to improve the indoor air quality in school facilities, including mechanical and non-mechanical heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, filtering, purification and other air cleaning, fans, control systems, and window and door repair and replacement.”
“The WUSD proposes to align all ESSER III funding directly with the WUSD strategic plan,” Williamson said.
Williamson noted that the money will likely, in general, be directed toward the goals of overall student success, fiscal responsibility and enrollment growth.
Addressing “student success,” Williamson said there may be $1,836,500 set aside for curriculum adoptions, learning acceleration and support for early learning.
He said there could be investment in critical HVAC projects, one-time operational purchases, COVID-19 operational needs and these items could be covered by $2,097,770 of the federal allotment.
Investment in eCampus and digital learning platforms could come to $450,000 in order to respond to the growing programs.
“With these rough outlines of proposed needs, there remains an additional $334,469 of ESSER III funds,” Williamson said, noting the district is anxious to hear what the public will have to say about how the money should be spent.
Using the funds to address student mental health issues related to the pandemic, learning-loss mitigation and the possibility of increased staffing were among concerns brought to the floor of the board meeting Monday evening by a few members of the public in attendance.
To gain further staff, student and public input on how the funds should be spent, there will be a staff listening session on Jan. 12 at 3:30 p.m., as well as a family and community listening session that day at 5:30 p.m. A student survey will also be taken.
Williamson said that it is important for the public to realize that this is one-time funding and the district cannot use the funds for longer-term operational needs. It cannot create what he called a “fiscal cliff” without corresponding revenue in the future.
“It must fall within the guidelines of allowed ESSER use,” Williamson stressed. “Twenty percent of funds, or approximately $950,000, must address ‘learning loss’; funds need to be depleted by Sept. 30, 2024 and if possible, those providing input should align suggestions to the district’s strategic plan goal. ... This is the beginning of a really great opportunity.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.