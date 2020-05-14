JEFFERSON — Though the students cannot come together to celebrate as they usually would due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Jefferson High School is honoring the top 10 percent of its Class of 2020 in terms of academic standing.
The honorees are: Jesse Brawders, Kathryn Diaz, Zachary Donley, Olivia Ganser, Reese Gee, Kayla Gehrmann, Anna Kallsen, Mariam "Masha" Maleeva, Elizabeth Munoz Cuadra, Ian Sande, Rachel Slaybaugh, Caleb Stelse, Gabby Utrie, Eryn Warner, Cassidy Spies, Carrie Yerges, and Ella Yost.
Brawders, the son of Jennifer and Jason Brawders, plans to attend Arizona State University to study sports journalism.
At Jefferson High School, he has participated in cross country, is one of the founders of the school's eSports club and its varsity Overwatch coach, and is a member of the AFS foreign student club, the Coding Club, National Honor Society and the Europe Trip group.
Diaz, who lives with her aunt and uncle, Martha and Rafito Longoria, plans to attend Madison College and to transfer to the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study pre-law and ultimately to work as a lawyer.
At Jefferson High School, she has participated in Best Buddies, served as the Latino Club president, taken part in the Model United Nations, and been part of the Rotary Interact Club, the Psychology Club, National Honor Society, and National Spanish Honor Society.
Donley, the son of Carolyn Schneider-Donley and Steven Donley, plans to attend the Milwaukee School of Engineering or the University of Wisconsin-Platteville to study mechanical engineering.
At Jefferson High School, he has played football and participated in track and field. He has been a member of the eSports club, Chess Club, Coding Club, National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, Rotary Interact, and the Tri-M Music Honor Society.
Ganser, the daughter of Kimberly and Steven Ganser, plans to go on to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to study communication science and disorders with the goal of becoming a school speech pathologist.
She participated in basketball at Jefferson High School and plans to go on to play at the college level in Eau Claire.
She also took part in track and field and played with the Jefferson volleyball team.
Her other clubs and involvement in high school include National Honor Society, Student Council, J-Club and serving as a student Rotarian.
Gee, the daughter of Steven Gee and Elizabeth Bouchard Gee, plans to go on to Marquette University to study political science and pre-law.
At Jefferson High School, she has run cross-country and played softball, served as class vice president and club vice president through Student Council, served as president of the school's Rotary Interact club, served as secretary of National Honor Society, and has participated in forensics, History Bowl, Eagle Crew, and the Herodotus Society.
In addition, she was selected as a delegate to Badger Girls State, chosen as a Rotary Youth Leadership Awards representative, and selected as the Daughters of the American Revolution "Good Citizen" recipient.
She is a member of the Latin Honor Society.
Gehrmann, the daughter of Dana and Adam Gehrmann, plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, studying psychology.
At Jefferson High School, she has participated gymnastics and been a member of the National Honor Society, AFS foreign student club, J-Club, and Rotary Interact.
Kallsen, the daughter of Kent and Elizabeth Kallsen, plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study chemical engineering with a focus on sustainability.
At Jefferson High School, she played tennis and soccer, ranks as the Class of 2020 valedictorian, served as president of the Tri-M music honor society, served on Student Council, is a member of National Honor Society, played with the Pit Band, served as secretary of Rotary Interact and president of the senior class. She is the co-founder of the school's debate club.
As a junior, she was selected as a Badger Girls State delegate, and there, she was elected as the Badger Girls "State Superintendent of Schools," earning her a spot speaking at the State of Education address at the state capitol that fall, alongside Wisconsin's State Superintendent of Schools, Carolyn Stanford Taylor.
Mariam "Masha" Maleeva, the daughter of Elena Maleeva-Lane and Noah Lane, plans to take a gap year and then enter a university to study economics and Russian.
At Jefferson High School, she has played soccer and served as vice president of National Honor Society, secretary of Rotary Interact, and secretary of student council.
She founded the school's Model United Nations club and is a member of the debate club.
Munoz-Cuadra, the daughter of Adela Cuadra and Leoncio Munoz, plans to attend the University of Iowa and is an honors college applicant. She plans to enter the field of medical lab science/pre-med.
At Jefferson High School, she has run cross-country and participated in track and field and volleyball.
She has served as reporter of the Health Occupations Student Association and treasurer of the Tri-M Music Honor Society.
She also took part in National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, Rotary Interact, the AFS foreign student club, Symphonic Band, Book Club, and RVC Honors Band.
Ian Sande, the salutatorian or second-ranked student in the Class of 2020 in terms of academics, is the son of Rebecca and Matt Sande.
He plans to attend the University of Mary to study accounting, economics, history and philosophy.
He has taken part in cross-country and track and field at Jefferson High School and plans to continue in both sports at the University of Mary.
He has also participated in History Bowl, Chess Club, National Honor Society, Team Trivia and the Herodotus Society.
Slaybaugh, the daughter of Deanna Slaybaugh, plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison and then to go on to a graduate program at the Savannah College of Art.
She has run cross-country and played tennis at Jefferson High School, along with serving as the National Art Honor Society president and Best Buddies vice president.
Additionally, she has taken part in Rotary Interact and National Honor Society and been selected as a Student Rotarian.
Stelse, the son of Rachelle and Mike Stelse, plans to go to Madison's Edgewood College to study environmental science.
At Jefferson High School, he played soccer and basketball and took place in track and field, earning a spot in J-Club.
Additionally, he took part in the Tri-M Music Honor Society, National Honor Society, Eagle Crew, Jefferson County Connections (vice president,) and Symphonic Band.
He also was selected for Badger Boys State, has served on student council, and was selected as a Student Rotarian.
Utrie, the daughter of Erich and Jenny Utrie, plans to go to Cedarville University to study English.
She has run cross-country and taken part in forensics. In addition, she is a member of the Brothers and Sisters in Christ Club, has participated in History Bowl and is a member of Rotary Interact, as well as serving as historian for the National Honor Society.
Warner, the daughter of Rhonda and David Warner, plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison, with the eventual goal of focusing on the Korean language and Asian language and culture.
She has played tennis and soccer at Jefferson High School, was secretary of the National Honor Society Art Club, coo-president of the Tri-M Music Honor Society, Debate Club, the Model United Nations club, Rotary Interact and the AFS foreign student club.
In addition, she played with the school's steel drum band.
Spies, the daughter of Amy and Chad Spies, plans to attend Viterbo University to study pre-pharmacy.
She played volleyball with the Jefferson High School team and served on student council. In addition, she was a member of J-Club, Rotary Interact and National Honor Society.
Yerges, the daughter of Angela and John Yerges, plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh to major in secondary math education and computer science.
At Jefferson High School, she has taken part in National Honor Society, the AFS foreign student club, and Rotary Interact.
She has also been named a Student Rotarian, served as co-president of the AFS and taken part in the Europe Trip.
Yost, the daughter of Cory and Dean Yost, has not yet determined a course of study and has not indicated a school at which she will be continuing her education.
She is a member of the National Art Honor Society.
