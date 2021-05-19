WAUKESHA — A 59-year-old Watertown man has been ordered to serve a year in jail with other sanctions after being convicted in Waukesha County Circuit Court on two counts of causing a child 13-18 years of age to view sexual activity.
Jeffrey B. Herman, of N885 County Highway R, had been facing prison time, but Judge Melvin J. Arthur III stayed the prison sentences. Herman had entered pleas of no contest to the charges.
Two counts of exposing his genitals to a child were dismissed, but read into the court record by the judge.
A prison sentence of 2 1/2 years initial confinement and the same length of time on extended supervision on the first of the two counts of causing a child to view sexual activity was stayed and Herman was placed on probation for seven years with numerous conditions. He was also fined $2,808 and was ordered to serve 12 months in the county jail.
On the second count of causing a child to view sexual activity, Herman was directed to serve 2 1/2 years initial confinement and 2 1/2 years on extended supervision. This sentence was also stayed and he was placed on probation for seven years, with conditions including that he register as a sex offender.
The incidents for which Herman was convicted occurred at Bender Beach in Oconomowoc on Aug. 19, 2020.
The criminal complaint stated that, on that day, a boy witnessed Herman exposing himself to a girl, who was the boy’s sister. The two were waiting for a ride from their mother, who was picking them up from the beach. The children had no further contact with Herman and walked to their mother’s car.
The children’s mother was able to get a photo of Herman and the license number of his vehicle. This helped lead to his arrest.
The complaint also said Herman was convicted of lewd and lascivious behavior and first- and second-degree sexual assault of a child in 1995.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.