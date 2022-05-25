Rotary students for the month of May have been named at Watertown High School.
The honor has been bestowed upon seniors Maddie Brunner, Kimberly Hafenstein, Luis Avila Vette and Madeline Kipps.
Brunner is the daughter of Amanda Brunner and Mike Brunner. She has been a member of the tennis team all four years at high school. She was also on the soccer team, serving as captain her senior year and she coached soccer.
She was a member of the Spanish Honor Society and participated in rake fest, freshman mentoring and was named student of the month her freshman year.
She enjoys reading, writing, sports and friends. She works at Marquardt Manor as a dietary aide
Following high school, she plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse.
Hafenstein is the daughter of Mark and Peggy Hafenstein.
During high school she was a member of the basketball and softball teams. She was also a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish honor society, and athletic leadership team.
Outside of school, she is a 4-H member, serving as treasurer of the Hubbleton Hustlers 4-H Club and photographer for the club.
She is employed at the Gap Outlet and Elias Inn. Her hobbies include photography, camping, and playing with her dog.
Kilps is the daughter of Linda Kilps and Jason Kilps.
She is a member of Interact, serves as secretary of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and was a member of the track and field team for furs, serving as senior leader this year.
She is employed as a cook at Mullen’s Dairy Bar and enjoys spending time in coffee shops.
After high school, she plans to attend St. Norbert College.
Avila Vette is the son of Jonge Avila and Kimberly Vette Avila. He has been active with the Watertown FFA, serving as sentinel and reporter and greenhouse manager.
He was also in the Youth Apprenticeship program the past two years.
He has been on honor roll and high honor rolls for the past four years. He is on the National Technical Honors Society.
He is a member of the Lebanon Luckies 4-H Club, serving in several officer positions, including vice president, secretary and reporter.
He is also active with Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church as a Sunday school assistant and confirmation mentor.
Avila Vette works at Vette Dairy Farm taking care of livestock and crop production. He enjoys farming, gardening, metal detecting, hunting and basketball.
He plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Platteville to major in agronomy and minor in environmental sciences.
