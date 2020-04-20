JEFFERSON - Jefferson County Fair Park has been the premier spot in the county for large gatherings, not only the annual county fair, but also the popular car shows and swap meets, horse shows, 5K runs, flea markets and community festivals such as Gemuetlichkeit Days.
In a practical sense, all of these are still up in the air as governmental officials at the national, state and county level wrestle with how best to protect both the economy and the health of the populace while COVID-19 is still running rampant worldwide.
While keeping in mind the rapidly changing landscape amid this pandemic, the Jefferson County Fair Park remains cautiously optimistic, continuing to plan for future events, including the fair itself.
Amy Listle, Jefferson County Fair and park event director, outlined where things stand for now during an online Jefferson Rotary Club gathering last week.
Listle said it's been a weird time coordinating fairground events while working from home, but she said plans are going ahead for multiple events going into the future.
The county-owned and operated Fair Park aims to serve all citizens, young and old, to help locals showcase their talents and accomplishments, to celebrate local culture and heritage, to promote educational and entertainment opportunities, and to foster economic growth in Jefferson County.
The fair park is active in numerous ways in area communities.
It cooperates with local chambers of commerce, is a member of the Jefferson County Tourism Board and the Jefferson County Agribusiness Club, works closely with local 4-H and FFA associations, has recently taken over the Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast which was formerly run by a community committee, and takes part in numerous local parades and events.
Likewise, the community contributes a lot to fair park operations as well. The fair, for example, has numerous community sponsors, and the facility itself has year-round sponsors that offset costs and boost opportunities at the local venue.
Like other large venues, the Jefferson County Fair Park had to completely change around its operations in the past month due to the state's Safer-at-Home" regulations in response to the coronavirus.
"It's been a true test," Listle said, stating that the Fair Park has always had a close relationship with county emergency management, and the pandemic situation only strengthened that relationship.
"Now we're doing PPE (personal protection equipment) distribution," she said. "And we have been working with Fort Health Care to host safe blood drives to meet that need."
Though county owned and run, the fair park runs like a normal business.
It has lots of land, some 90-plus acres, 15 buildings, and 130,000-square feet-plus of indoor exhibit space, not to mention a licensed campground that brings in visitors not just during the fair but throughout the year.
The campground is currently open, providing electricity and a dump station for campers. The water was set to go on that week.
Normally, the fair park hosts 200-plus events per year, bringing in some 200,000-plus visitors annually.
Starting in March with the Safer-at-Home mandate, all of the normal events hosted by the fair park ground to a halt, and everything that the fairgrounds normally hosts in April was wiped off the calendar.
For now, the fair park is open by appointment only and for special events like the emergency blood drives, with strict social distancing regulations enforced.
In the meantime, Slind said, fair park employees are working on a lot of long-terms maintenance projects.
Still on the calendar into the future are the rescheduled Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast, now set for Aug. 22, the rescheduled Furry Friends 5K for the Humane Society of Jefferson County, also reset for Aug. 22, the August Jefferson Rotary Club Brat and Burger fundraiser and the state Sheep and Wool Fest and Gemuetlichkeit Days, set for September.
Whether the pandemic will still be severely curtailing public events in July can't be predicted at this point, but at least for now, fair park officials are continuing to plan for the Jefferson County Fair, scheduled for July 8-12.
Fair attendance has hovered around 40,000 people per year recently, with 42,727 recorded visitors in 2015; 37,927 in 2016; 43,019 in 2017; 40,185 in 2018; and 38,831 in 2019. Traditionally, attendance numbers have reflected the weather, with drops when the fair experiences one or more days of inclement weather.
This year, the status of the pandemic is likely to be the greatest factor, even if the event is allowed to go on.
"We hope to still be able to host the fair, and we are working hard at that," Listle said.
Entertainment that has already been confirmed includes the traditional truck and tractor pulls, the demolition derby, a major concert by John Pardi, another concert which has been booked but not yet announced featuring a classic rock-n-roll act.
Janelle Wenzel of Jefferson, who was selected earlier this year to be the 2020 Fairest of the Fair, has been working hard to promote the fair online during this time of quarantine, and hopefully she'll be able to take a more public role as regulations are relaxed.
Also set to return to the fair this year are the Junior Amateur Talent Contest, and the final year of the Sea Lion Splash Show.
The theme for the 2020 fair is "Year of the Goat." The fair park has been working with the City of Jefferson, which bought a goat at last year's small animal sale and added it to the city's small herd on Goat Island.
That goat is slated to return to the fair this summer as the fair's unofficial mascot.
With the understanding that conditions and regulations are changing all of the time, the fair park is keeping fans posted through its website, its Facebook page, and its Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat accounts. It has also done some work with Geofilters.
For now, the pandemic closures have thrown a monkey wrench into the works of how the fair park is usually run. However, the upheaval of this year could ultimately wind up being a good thing for the fair park, as it has made the park an attractive location for new and different events and organizations which are having to reschedule activities originally set in different locations, Listle said.
