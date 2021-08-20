JEFFERSON — Calling it “complex,” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is still studying a multi-vehicle, triple fatal crash that occurred Wednesday at 3:56 a.m. on Interstate 94.
Three people were struck and killed along the interstate near mile marker 262 after they got out of their vehicles following the crash, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Travis Maze.
According to Maze, a vehicle pulling a cargo trailer was traveling westbound when it veered out of control and crashed into a guardrail on the interstate. A second vehicle crashed into the first vehicle pulling the trailer. A third vehicle was also impacted in the incident. A fourth vehicle was near the scene with its driver attempting to render aid. This fourth vehicle was not impacted. The drivers of the vehicles were all standing near the crash site when they were hit by another driver.
Officials say they are not pursuing criminal charges against the driver of the vehicle that killed the three people at this time, calling it an accident.
The names of the deceased are being withheld until relatives have been fully notified, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
“This crash is very convoluted and complex,” Maze said. “We are asking people that, if they are involved in a crash, they please stay in their vehicles. First responders have the safety equipment to render aid.”
