Editor’s note: Welcome to the first installment of 10 Questions, a weekly feature in the Daily Times about people who make a difference in the community, but don’t always get the limelight. We’d like to feature others in all walks of life in the Watertown area. Send you suggestions to News1@wdtimes.com.
Megan Schwefel is the person one needs to talk to if they have a question about a swimming pass or a reservation at a city park.
Schwefel is the secretary in the Watertown Park and Recreation Department, organizing events and sending out newsletters for the city.
In January, Schwefel celebrated her 20th year of working with the City of Watertown.
Schwefel is a native of Watertown. She attended Lebanon Lutheran School through eighth grade and is a Watertown High School graduate.
After high school, she earned an associate’s degree as an administrative assistant through Madison College — Watertown.
Schwefel did an internship at the Watertown Park and Recreation Department and was hired full-time.
“I enjoy the small town feeling of Watertown,” Schwefel said “The parks are beautiful. There are so many beautiful houses in town.”
Things have not always been easy for her. In 2007, Schwefel was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Since then she has been involved in the Watertown Relay For Life. In 2012, she was the honorary chairwoman of the event.
She has also served on the relay’s event leadership team for many years, including two years as co-chairwoman.
We asked her 10 questions:
1. People would be surprised to find out that _______.
I enjoy listening to Elvis Presley’s music. Visiting Graceland is on my bucket list. I was supposed to go last year, then COVID hit.
2. What is the photo on your cellphone lock screen right now? What’s the story behind it?
It is a picture of a painting I painted at Set Apart Art. It’s of a hummingbird hovering over some cone flowers. Hummingbirds are a favorite bird of mine.
3. What is the single greatest food in the history of mankind?
Pizza
4. Chocolate, white, dark, milk , which is best and why.
Dark. I like the flavor and it’s supposed to be healthier for you.
5. What is your favorite childhood toy?
Barbies. My sister and I would play Barbies on the kitchen table for hours when we were little.
6. What was your first car?
88 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
7. What is a good story of something that happened on the job?
Anytime I can make someone smile is a good day!!
8. What do you remember about your first day on the job?
I really don’t remember my first day other than the Park & Rec was in the same building as the health department.
9. What is your favorite book you have read?
I have many trilogies and series that I love by Nora Roberts. I am currently re-reading the eighth book of the “In Death” series. I have read all of the books that are available to read and I started over re-reading the series. Although my most favorite trilogy is the Inn Boonsboro Trilogy by Nora Roberts.
10. Have you every watched the television series, “Parks & Rec”? What do you think of it?
I have not watched Parks & Rec.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.