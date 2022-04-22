Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 1:14 a.m to the 1500 block of Utah Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 10:37 a.m. to the 300 block of West Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 11:13 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Wednesday at 5:18 p.m. to the N6700 block of County Highway A for a male who was treated, but not transported.

— Wednesday at 6:55 p.m. to the 800 block of West Main Street for a female who was neither treated nor transported.

— Wednesday at 10:05 p.m. to the 400 block of Franklin Street for a male.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.

