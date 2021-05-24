Haus of Peace plans to open third house

The Haus of Peace, a Watertown nonprofit for women and families, is planning to open its third house later this summer.
“The need for our service has risen 75%, and that is due to COVID and just the level of abuse that has been going on,” said Sue Trepte, director of Watertown’s Haus of Peace. “Women want to stand up for themselves and say enough is enough. They are eager to break the cycle of abuse for themselves and their children.”
Haus of Peace opened its first shelter home in Watertown in September of 2016. In the past almost five years, it has assisted more than 200 women and 54 children. The service has been provided to people ranging in age from 18 to 74. “Abuse follows people all over,” Trepte said. “It is a much needed service that has come to Watertown.
“We take in and provide transitional housing for women and children who have experienced homelessness or abuse,” Trepte said. “The house guests that come to live at the Haus of Peace are wounded through the hardships of life.
“This unique concept is done in a loving atmosphere, empowering our women on their journey to be self confident, educated and being able to provide for themselves and their families,” Trepte added.
Women need a special spiritual sisterhood to surround them with love and joy, Trepte said.
The goal of Haus of Peace offers workshops to help each woman and family member heal physically, mentally, spiritually and financially to gain independence.
On average, a guest stays at a home for 120 days. The program is individualized to assist each person recovering from abuse, addiction, job loss or other challenging circumstances. Through local partnerships, Haus of Peace is able to help women build healthier lifestyles, behaviors, and relationships.
“We work with them to secure employment within the first 10 days of their stay with us,” Trepte said. “We work with psychotherapists to address the issues and trauma that brought them to this place in life.”
Haus of Peace also works with local churches for them to walk their spiritual walk. Compassionate, empathetic, creative, mature volunteers are needed to spend time outside and plan activities for the clients.
“We are looking for women who can guide our women, be a good listener, share gifts and talents,” the director said.
Trepte said she can address women’s groups, Bible study groups or any organization to share what God has done with the Haus of Peace.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Haus of Peace has not been able to address these groups and organizations for support and donations.
“We are supported pretty high in Watertown from the United Way to the Joe and Sharon Darcey Foundation and 11 churches and many individuals and businesses,” Trepte said. The Watertown Area Health Community Foundation, Kwik Trip and St. Vincent De Paul of Lake Mills offer donations. “They have given so generously to help our women gain housing, employment ad their self-esteem,” she said.
Trepte also praised the community for coming together to help Haus of Peace.
Plans include opening a third house in late August with an open house tentatively planned for September.
The location of the home has not been announced, but there are about 400 people on a mailing list for the organization.
