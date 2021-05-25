As of this week, some of Wisconsin’s small businesses are eligible to apply for a Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grant to help them in their bounce back from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and this has area leaders pleased.
The application window for the Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grants opened at 8 a.m. Monday and runs through 4:30 p.m. on June 7.
The program will award $420 million to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The program is intended to support businesses that are hardest hit by the pandemic and are key to Wisconsin making a strong recovery,” the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. said in a statement. “The program is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue in collaboration with the WEDC and is funded with money received from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act. The grants will provide as many as 84,000 Wisconsin small businesses with annual gross revenue between $10,000 and $7 million, with a flat award of $5,000.”
“As we have throughout the pandemic, we have been quick about sharing this information with our business community,” Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said Monday afternoon. “We communicated the availability of these grants this morning via social media and our community partners, and will continue to be of support to our business community as we work toward and through recovery.”
McFarland said Watertown’s small businesses are what sets the community apart from others, and the city wants to ensure it supports them in every way it can.
“We prioritized them early on in the pandemic by providing a small grant through non-taxpayer, city funds and we’re encouraged to see this opportunity for them as well, and are here to make sure they have the information they need about funds they are eligible for,” she said.
And McFarland is not alone.
“Every little bit helps right now,” Jefferson Chamber of Commerce Director Jen Pinnow said Monday of the availability of the grants. “We need to recovery from the pandemic and this is a great opportunity.”
Pinnow said the City of Jefferson has been fortunate that the community has been supportive of its small businesses through the pandemic. She said she has heard about the support from chamber members, but witnessed it herself, as she has traveled around the city. She said that, from the beginning of the pandemic, the community rallied around Jefferson businesses and that support has been consistent throughout the crisis.
“I’ve seen it personally. To the best of my knowledge, we have lost no restaurants in the pandemic and that is amazing,” Pinnow said. “This grant is a cog in the road to recovery. I know some businesses are struggling, but we are coming out of this and this grant could be the little bump that a lot of small businesses need.”
Watertown’s Main Street Director Melissa Lampe also said she was pleased to hear of the pending aid for area small business.
“While these grants have proven to be competitive, they are still worth the effort of applying,” Lampe said. “Many of our businesses are still in recovery and such funding can help provide a stronger path forward.”
The grant money can be used for any business’s operating costs, including, but not limited to, wages and salaries, rent, mortgages, and inventory, and/or for health and safety improvements.
An individual or entity that operates a business may apply if the business started operating on or before Dec. 31, 2020, is still operating in 2021, and suffered an economic loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. An economic loss may be from lost revenue or increased expenses as a result of the pandemic.
They may apply if the individual or entity filed its 2019 federal and Wisconsin income or franchise tax return, has more than $10,000 and less than $7 million in annual revenues, and at least 75% of the business’s value of property owned, rented and used by the business is located in Wisconsin. They may also apply if at least 75% of the amount of the business’s labor costs are incurred by individuals performing services for the business in Wisconsin.
“Gig workers” and other independent contractors are eligible.
Grants amounts are expected to be $5,000 per eligible applicant.
The application may be found at: https://tap.revenue.wi.gov/WITomorrowGrant/. Questions on the grants may be directed to WIBusRecoveryGrant@wisconsin.gov, or 608-266-2772.
