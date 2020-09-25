JUNEAU — There is a vacancy on the Dodge County Board.
Supervisor Richard Bennett has stepped down from his District Seven seat, which encompasses the Towns of Burnett, Hubbard and Oak Grove, Village of Kekoskee, and the Cities of Horicon and Mayville.
In his resignation letter, Bennett said he resigned from his county board seat because he is downsizing to a smaller home outside of the district. He thanked all of the supervisors and county employees for their dedication to its citizens.
District Seven residents interested in filling the vacancy can submit a letter of interest to Dodge County Board Chairman Russell Kottke, 127 East Oak St., Juneau, by Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Kottke will make a recommendation to the county board, which will likely be acted upon at their Oct. 20 meeting. The term will run until April 2022.
