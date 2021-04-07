As of his announcement Monday, Nathan Pollnow, of Reeseville, has joined fellow Republicans Cathy Houchin, Steve Kauffeld and Jennifer Meinhardt in the field of candidates seeking to succeed John Jagler in a special election to represent the 37th Assembly District.
The 37th Assembly District encompasses southwestern Dodge County and parts of northern Jefferson County and eastern Columbia County. It includes the cities of Columbus, Waterloo and Watertown, as well as the villages of DeForest, Lowell, and Reeseville.
The district has been represented by Jagler, a Republican, since January of 2013.
Pollnow said that, after a year of consideration and planning, he decided to throw his hat into the ring.
“I am running for state assembly because I have watched as our constitutional rights have been eroded over the past year,” Pollnow said. “I believe we, as Wisconsinites, need to put an emphasis on placing good conservative people in our legislature.”
Pollnow grew up on a small farm in rural Dodge County and said it gave him the opportunity to learn the value of hard work and the dollar early in life. At the age of fourteen, he began what would become his lifelong career as an auctioneer.
“In between selling auctions and running the farm, I still find time to be involved in conservation with the National Wild Turkey Federation, Ducks Unlimited, and Wings Over Wisconsin,” he said. “I am also the president of the board of directors for Columbus Mutual Town Insurance Company and a member of the Columbus Chamber of Commerce. I also enjoy volunteering at The Gathering Source Rural Resource Center.”
He said he feels that, too many times, constituents are ignored in the legislature.
“With all the forms of modern technology, I will go out of my way to listen to those who put me in office and even those who did not vote for me,” he said.
If Jagler is success in his quest Tuesday, Jagler would likely resign to assume his new role representing the 13th Senate District.
A special primary and election would then be set by Gov. Tony Evers. Dates for those two elections have yet to be determined.
