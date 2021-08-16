Former Illinois man enters guilty plea to high speed chase with Watertown police

JUNEAU — A former Chicago man, who led Watertown police on a high speed chase, was convicted Wednesday in Dodge County Circuit Court.
Gecobea Leach, 39, was scheduled for a jury trial, but, instead, entered a guilty plea to one felony count of fleeing and eluding an officer.
If convicted of the charge, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
According to a criminal complaint, a Watertown police officer was conducting speed enforcement in March 2020 on the State Highway 26 bypass when he clocked a vehicle traveling at 83 in a 65 mph zone.
When the officer pulled the vehicle over, Leach said he was going to Beaver Dam to pick up his kids, the complaint stated.
According to the criminal complaint, police suspected drug trafficking and requested a K-9 unit. The dog allegedly alerted police to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.
When asked to exit the car, Leach drove off and fled at speeds in excess of 110 mph.
After a mile, the Watertown police officer called off the pursuit and Leach was apprehended later, the complaint stated.
A sentencing hearing is expected to be set during a telephone scheduling conference Sept. 7 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
