For the first time 50 years, children and adults dressed in costume for Halloween will not parade down Watertown’s Main Street.
The Watertown American Legion Post is breaking a 50 year tradition due to the coronavirus pandemic this year.
“We will not have the Halloween parade and have 150 to 200 kids congregating,” said American Legion Commander Ron Krueger. “Because of COVID we know everything is changed.”
Along with cancelling the parade this year, the American Legion is not setting trick or treat hours.
“We (the legion) are recommending not trick or treating this year,” Krueger said.
Most years, the legion set trick or treat hours in the city the Sunday before Halloween from 1 to 4 p.m. with a parade on Main Street starting west of the new Sharp Corner Park and proceeding to the legion hall on First Street where costumes were judged and there were other festivities. This is canceled this year.
However, several other socially distanced activities are being planned for Oct. 31 by the Watertown Main Street Program. A scaled-down version of Pumpkin Palooza will be held in downtown Watertown on Halloween day.
In recent years, the Halloween activities were tied into the Pumpkin Palooza event, which has been held since 2013. Downtown trick or treating started four years ago with businesses and, other organizations handing out treats, along with the fire and police departments. It attracts many children and adults.
“We are not comfortable because of state, county and local health concerns,” Krueger said about the parade. “We are not going to set any trick-or-treat hours. Kids can still have costumes and they can still get together with relatives. We are not saying people can’t do it. We are not setting any citywide hours. People can do what they want to do.”
For people who are uncomfortable with trick or treaters coming to their door, Krueger suggested they put out a sign or tape off a door indicating they are not participating in handing out treats. That way parents who have trick or treaters know not to go to those homes, he added.
“The Main Street Program is still hosting Pumpkin Palooza, but we are not doing the downtown trick or treating this year because of the recommendations of the CDA, the state, Jefferson County and our own health department,” Executive Director Melissa Lampe said. “We are inviting the community to participate in other activities on Halloween from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.”
There will be a parade of pumpkins during that time where people can pick up a ballot from the Chamber of Commerce office at 519 E. Main St., and walk around the downtown and side streets and vote for the best carved pumpkin in business windows. The ballot needs to be returned to the chamber office to tally. “The business that receives the most votes will receive a prize,” Lampe said. “It is a nice event to do while social distancing with a family.”
The Watertown Rocks group is doing a Halloween Rock Hunt from 10 a.m. to noon on Halloween. The hunt will be held along Main Street from First Street to the Sharp Corner Park. Children are encouraged to wear costumes. Candy will be distributed at Sharp Corner while supplies last. Participants are encouraged to social distance.
The Watertown Public Library is holding a Light the Library event, inviting patrons to check out a pumpkin and bring back a jack-o-lantern. Pumpkins can be checked out beginning Oct. 26 and need to be returned by 1 p.m. Oct. 31. A limited number of carving kits are available.
The Watertown Parks and Recreation Department is planning a Hunt in the Parks event for Oct. 23 to Oct. 31. Participants can search city parks for Halloween images as part of a scavenger hunt. They are asked to take photos of the images, preferably with children in costumes in the photographs. Those who find all the images can win a prize. For more information, go to cityofwatertown.org.
“We are disappointed we are not doing the downtown trick or treat because it is very popular,” Lampe said. “This is not the right year to draw 3,000 people to the downtown.
“We don’t want our events to be the source of any potential COVID spread,” Lampe said.
“We hope a lot of businesses will participate,” the Main Street Program executive said. “All events are outside.”
“We will be back next year,” Lampe said of Pumpkin Palooza. “We look forward to a bigger and better one next year. We look forward to bringing downtown trick or treat back in 2021.”
